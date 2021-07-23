New Holland 1530: 50 years and still going strong
This past week has seen the winter barley harvest continue on many farms including the Co. Down farm of G&D Megarry near Hillsborough.
Friday, 23rd July 2021
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 3:27 pm
On Tuesday as they cut the last field Paul Orr from R. Kennedy and Co, Ballynahinch called to see the 1530 going steady in a lovely crop.
This machine was manufactured in 1971 and is proving the reliability of the New Holland brand. The 1530 came to the Co. Down farm five years ago and has been busy each harvest cutting near 100 acres per year. Although technology has advanced significantly over the past 50 years the basic principles of the combine are still similar today. The only problem this week was no air conditioning in the cab! Although Paul brought a brochure to encourage a change there was no dealing done!