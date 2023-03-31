New Holland and Bennamann solutions win 2023 AD and Biogas Industry Award at World Biogas Expo in Birmingham

The awards were created to celebrate and honour the "contribution to excellence and innovation” in the biogas industry.

The core technology suite receiving the award has been developed by Bennamann and enables farms to fully capture, process and use the fugitive emissions from their livestock manure slurry, turning agricultural waste into biomethane, as well as a range of off-take by-products, including biofertiliser and bio-CO2.

By using these technologies on farm, the resulting outputs can significantly reduce the site’s carbon footprint and, additionally, be distributed locally to help establish net zero outcomes more broadly.

Bennamann, CNH Industrial and New Holland have developed an approach that helps deliver net zero farming and a circular economy for livestock agriculture.

New Holland’s contribution comes with theT6.180 Methane Power Tractor, running on 100 per cent Methane Electro Command Transmission – which is still the only methane fuelled tractor in the market. The tractor behaviour and performance are at same level as diesel, with overall emission levels of 80 per cent less than a diesel tractor when running on fossil gas.

Utilizing waste and biomass to produce fuel, not only for electrical power generation and heat provision, but also fuelling vehicles, is now the basis of a future in which farmers can maximize productivity while reducing their carbon footprint and establishing energy independence.

With the help of a Bennamann’s innovative system, farmers can turn their agricultural waste into fuel and a possible additional revenue stream, by selling it to customers off-site, or supplying surplus electrical power to the grid.

In addition, by using biomethane to fuel the tractor, farmers are able to achieve a negative carbon footprint, which is one of the biggest challenges for farms today.

The AD & Biogas Industry Awards recognise and celebrate achievements across the full spectrum of the Anaerobic Digestion and Biogas industry.

New Holland Agriculture is a regular participant in the expo, having displayed the T6.180 Methane Power tractor at last year’s event as well as this year, in its Electro Command Transmission version.

