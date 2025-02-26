New Holland announce winners of the 2024 UK and Ireland Dealer of the Year Awards
The presentation of thirteen awards recognises the dedication, performance and service quality of the dealer network.
The UK awards were announced at the UK Dealer Meeting, on Tuesday 11th February at the Basildon Tractor Plant.
The Irish award was announced at the Irish dealer meeting, on Wednesday 29th January at The Johnstown Estate, Co Meath.
The Dealer of the Year Award 2024 winners include:
Overall, UK Dealer of the Year – Lloyd Ltd
Ireland Dealer of the Year – M and S Machinery
Medium Dealer of the Year – Agricar Ltd
Small Dealer of the Year – T Alun Jones and Son
Tractor Dealer of the Year – Ravenhill Ltd
Combine Dealer of the Year – Russells Ltd
Hay and Forage Dealer of the Year – Lloyd Ltd
Telehandler Dealer of the Year – Ernest Doe and Sons Ltd
Precision Farming Dealer of the Year – Haynes Agricultural Ltd
Implement Dealer of the Year – Agricar Ltd
Construction Equipment Dealer of the Year – Lloyd Ltd
Parts Dealer of the Year – Agricar Ltd
Customer Experience Dealer of the Year – Rea Valley Tractors Ltd
David Rapkins, business director, UK and ROI, said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to all the 2024 New Holland Dealer of the Year Award winners. These awards are part of an ongoing program to highlight the achievements of our dealers, as well as acknowledge their dedication and commitment to the New Holland brand.”
