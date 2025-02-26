New Holland announce winners of the 2024 UK and Ireland Dealer of the Year Awards

New Holland was proud to announce the winners of the 2024 UK and Ireland Dealer of the Year Awards, which celebrate the accomplishments of the company’s dealer network across the UK and Ireland.

The presentation of thirteen awards recognises the dedication, performance and service quality of the dealer network.

The UK awards were announced at the UK Dealer Meeting, on Tuesday 11th February at the Basildon Tractor Plant.

The Irish award was announced at the Irish dealer meeting, on Wednesday 29th January at The Johnstown Estate, Co Meath.

New Holland UK dealer meeting 2025

The Dealer of the Year Award 2024 winners include:

Overall, UK Dealer of the Year – Lloyd Ltd

Ireland Dealer of the Year – M and S Machinery

Medium Dealer of the Year – Agricar Ltd

Small Dealer of the Year – T Alun Jones and Son

Tractor Dealer of the Year – Ravenhill Ltd

Combine Dealer of the Year – Russells Ltd

Hay and Forage Dealer of the Year – Lloyd Ltd

Telehandler Dealer of the Year – Ernest Doe and Sons Ltd

Precision Farming Dealer of the Year – Haynes Agricultural Ltd

Implement Dealer of the Year – Agricar Ltd

Construction Equipment Dealer of the Year – Lloyd Ltd

Parts Dealer of the Year – Agricar Ltd

Customer Experience Dealer of the Year – Rea Valley Tractors Ltd

David Rapkins, business director, UK and ROI, said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to all the 2024 New Holland Dealer of the Year Award winners. These awards are part of an ongoing program to highlight the achievements of our dealers, as well as acknowledge their dedication and commitment to the New Holland brand.”