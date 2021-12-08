New, improved ‘Calf Excel’ to be revealed at Winter Fair

Paul Elwood (left) and Nathanael McCollum, from Bellemount Holsteins discussing the benefits of the new Calf Excel powder, which will be featured at the Winter Fair

The product can be offered to pre-weaned calves in order to help prevent the onset of scour and pneumonia-related problems.

Paul Elwood, form HVS, takes up the story: “We have been working with a number of leading dairy farmers across Northern Ireland to help us-reformulate the product, thereby making it even more effective as a means of maximising calf health levels.

“To this end, we have altered the formulation of Calf Excel in order to make it more effective against rotavirus, crypto and E coli infections.”

Bellemount Holsteins, located close to Coleraine, was one of the farms used to trial the new product.

The herd which is owned by father and son team Norman and Nathanael McCollum, is home to 330 elite Holstein cows. They are milked robotically: the current herd average is 11,500L.

“The cows are calving the year round,” Nathanael explained.

“We are currently using sexed semen on 95% of the herd members at the present time. Our aim is to invest in the best black and white genetics that we can access. Given this backdrop, the need to keep calves fit and healthy from birth is crucially important.

“Selling breeding stock from the herd is an important and additional source of cash flow for the business. So, again, the end to keep all our animals thriving at all times is crucially important.”

The newly formulated Calf Excel has been offered to all the calves born on the farm since the beginning of September. The powder is easily incorporated into the calf milk from birth up to 14 days of age.

“The results that we achieved have been more than significant,” Nathanael explained.

“There have been over 100 calves born on the farm since the beginning of September. During this period we have not had one issue where either scour or pneumonia are concerned.

“Prior to this both issues would have been cropping up on a regular enough basis in the calf house.”