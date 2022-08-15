New initiative available to control Sheep Scab this Autumn

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s critical that farmers are aware of the devastating effects that this condition can have on their flock. Flock owners need to give careful consideration about how to prevent scab entering their flocks and how to treat the disease properly.

In essence, sheep scab is an allergic dermatitis caused by infestation of the skin surface by the scab mite. This mite is difficult to see with the naked eye making it challenging for purchasers of infected animals to identify that their new stock are already playing host to a potential nightmare which will soon unfold.

Intense itching and wool loss are amongst the earliest signs visible to the farmer. However, this sometimes only occurs months after the initial infestation. In the more advanced stages of infection, animals lose their ability to thrive, suffer weight loss and death may follow after a period of time.

To avoid scab spreading to clean livestock, best practice is to employ quarantine for all incoming stock. This facilitates a period of careful monitoring, where a treatment option can be selected if required. Blood tests can be used to confirm diagnosis where there is any doubt as to the presence of scab on any animal.

If you are in any doubt as to whether scab is present in your flock, consult with your veterinary surgeon immediately to confirm a diagnosis. Whilst historically a stigma may have existed around the presence of scab within a flock, there is no need for a farmer to shy away from seeking professional advice. In fact, the only shame should be in not seeking appropriate help and guidance to promptly eradicate the condition. Whilst restrictions do apply to those flocks who report sheep scab, these restrictions only apply until after effective treatment has taken place.

There are only a small range of treatment options available for treating sheep scab and producers must act responsibly to protect these limited methods. Essentially farmers can choose from using injectable ivermectin based products or plunge dipping with organophosphate (OP) products. It is critical that showers and jetters are not used to apply OP products, and to do so is in fact illegal. By choosing to ignore this and continuing to shower with OP, scab mites would be exposed to a sub-lethal dose which not only ineffectively treats but encourages the development of resistance. This is a risk which cannot be taken, given the limited number of treatment options that exist.