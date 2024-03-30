New Irish Grass fed Beef PGI can deliver sustainable farm-gate prices

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The dogs in the street know this can’t happen. However, the new PGI has the potential to make a real and positive difference for beef farmers in Northern Ireland in the longer term, writes Richard Halleron.

Many of us are old enough to be sceptical about most ‘marketing-focussed’ programmes. But this changed in the wake of the various Aberdeen Angus schemes gaining real momentum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, of course, the same principle holds where the Hereford and Beef Shorthorn initiatives are concerned.

LMC chief executive Colin Smith. (Picture: Cliff Donaldson)

Within a few short years, these projects gained real traction, where consumers throughout Ireland, the UK and beyond are concerned.

But of course there will always be sceptics, ready to kill any bit of good news coming the way of farmers.

Where the Angus scheme was concerned, we had the ‘so called’ guys-in-the-know telling us that demand for the beef would plateau. In other words, a glass ceiling would be reached where the market was concerned. And that would be that!

Advertisement

Advertisement

How wrong were those marketing professionals? That was 10 years ago. Meanwhile demand for certified Angus beef continues to grow and this upward trend shows no sign of weakening.

Beef cattle at grass.

It’s a bit like the global market for chicken. Many ‘experts’ were predicting a distinct cooling-off in the demand for white poultry meat s far back as the beginning of the millennium.

Not so it would seem. New poultry sheds are being built in countries around the world at an exponential rate.

Where the new grass fed PGI is concerned, the project has to be assessed form a number of perspectives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

First-off, the principles underpinning the initiative are fundamentally sound. And the fact that Northern Ireland will be included ticks so many additional boxes.

Full recognition must also be given to officials in the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM), Bord Bia, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) for getting the project from ground zero to where it is today.

It is well known that the simple task of ordering a box of new pencils in Brussels requires paperwork to the ‘nth’ degree.

So, one can only but imagine the sheer effort required in getting the European Commission fully on board, where the new PGI is concerned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The recent PGI launch event saw Ireland’s farm minister, Charlie McConalogue, confirming that European consumers fully recognise the significance of the PGI status, where food products are concerned.

And he is absolutely correct. So, given a fair wind, there is every prospect of beef producers from across the island of Ireland securing enhanced farm-gate prices on the back of the new PGI.

Research confirms that the bestowing of PGI status can lift producer returns within the sectors involved by up to 20%.

The good news is that the beef industries on both parts of this island mirror each other, in terms of their structure, suckler beef is critically important to both industries - as is grass utilisation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In fact, the confirmation of the new PGI comes at a time when the pressure to have grass utilisation levels increased within Northern Ireland’s beef sector has never been greater.

A case in point is the ongoing CAFRE trial work, looking at the sustainability of 24-month calf to beef. This work is already highlighting the critically important role which grazed grass must play within these systems.

The other factor that must be brought into play is the role of the farm quality assurance schemes, managed by the LMC and Bord Bia. Almost 100% of the clean cattle slaughtered in Northern Ireland are farm quality assured. This fact alone should give Dublin and Brussels total assurance when it comes to assessing the management standards applied in the rearing of these animals.

It must also be pointed out that Northern Ireland’s beef industry has a BSE ‘negligible risk’ status. This was achieved back in 2017. This development alone has opened up the opportunity to export beef produced in Northern Ireland to the United States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But having the potential to access new markets, delivering on all of this is the real test. And it’s one that livestock farmers in Northern Ireland will want to see processers passing with honours over the coming years

So what is a PGI?

EU quality policy aims to protect the names of specific products to promote their unique characteristics, linked to their geographical origin as well as traditional know-how.

Product names can be granted a 'geographical indication' (GI) if they have a specific link to the place where they are made.

The GI recognition enables consumers to trust and distinguish quality products while also helping producers to market their products better.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the term PGI emphasises the relationship between the specific geographic region and the name of the product, where a particular quality, reputation or other characteristic is essentially attributable to its geographical origin.

Recognised products include food, agricultural products and wines. To secure PGI eligibility for most products, at least one of the stages of production, processing or preparation takes place in the region.

In the case of wine, for example, this means that at least 85% of the grapes used have to come exclusively from the geographical area where the wine is actually made.

Other EU quality schemes emphasise the traditional production process or products made in difficult natural areas such as mountains or islands.

Italy calling

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile ‘grass fed’ Irish Beef, with full PGI status, will feature on shop shelves across Italy before over the coming weeks.

Bord Bia has plans to promote the product throughout Europe during the period ahead. Countries to be targeted include: Germany, France and Belgium.

There is also a strong expectation that PGI accreditation will help to create new geographic markets for Irish beef.

Ireland’s agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue spoke at the official launch of the ‘Grass fed’ initiative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He confirmed the significance of PGI status for European consumers, adding:

“The securing of PGI status will help to ensure that accredited Irish beef will receive priority shelf locations in retail outlets: it will not be regarded as a commodity product.”

McConalogue also affirmed that the new PGI will help to deliver premium returns for Irish beef farmers into the future, adding:

“Irish beef has always been a fantastic product. We here in Ireland are totally aware of its uniqueness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And all of this derives from the fact that our industry is grass-based and our cattle grass-fed.

“And we are so lucky that we can achieved all of this. Irish farmers have an amazing capacity to produce high quality grass.”

According to the Minister, the vast bulk of the beef produced internationally derives from cattle that are managed in sheds.

He further explained:

“These systems are more grain-based than grass-based. And that makes a difference. Grass-fed beef represents an entirely different taste experience: it tastes so much better.

“Its production, based off grass, gives it a real quality.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Minister McConalogue believes that levering the new PGI status will allow the Irish meat industry to communicate the benefits of Irish beef to retailers and consumers throughout Europe and beyond.

“It’s about communicating the distinctiveness of the meat and profiling its true benefits,” he commented.

“This means that maximum prices and value can be secured on behalf of Irish farmers in relation to the work they are carrying out and the beef they are producing.”

Minister McConalogue concluded:

“It‘s vitally important that we have this capacity on both domestic and international markets in relation to Irish beef getting the recognition and price that it deserves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Securing the PGI status on an all-island, north:south basis is also highly significant. It demonstrates what we all can do when working together.”

PGI and sustainable beef prices

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir MLA, has confirmed the need for farmers in Northern Ireland to secure sustainable farm incomes into the future.

He confirmed this policy priority while attending the launch of the new PGI programme.

The event was held on the beef finishing unit of the Weir family, who farm close to Lifford in Co Donegal

Advertisement

Advertisement

The minister also used his attendance at the PGI event to highlight the linkage between environmental and economic sustainability.

Significantly, he recognises the pressure on dairy farm margins at the present time and confirmed the discussions currently taking place between his own department and officials in the Department of Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), where this matter is concerned.

Minister Muir believes the new PGI is a good news story for Northern Ireland’s beef sector.

By way of background, he specifically highlighted the attainment of PGI status for Comber potatoes and the direct benefits subsequently accrued by farmers in the North Down area.

Muir added:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“What we have to do now is address the issue of environmental sustainability and the future economic sustainability of farming businesses.

“The new beef PGI addresses both issues. It is important that we can all come together now to support the beef industry in terms of those efforts already underway.

“The PGI has a strong consumer focus. But it also provides the beef industry with an opportunity to celebrate the steps they have taken to put everyone involved on the road to a better future.”

An LMC perspective

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) has also welcomed the registration of an all island PGI for Irish grass fed beef.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting following the development, LMC chief executive, Colin Smith said:

“The successful attainment of this GI is true recognition of premium quality, nutritious beef produced on the island of Ireland. Beef production on family farms here has a deep rooted heritage that is centuries old. Grass is our greatest asset and we have now official recognition for the world leading quality beef we produce from our grass based beef systems.

“This GI will help to further enhance and verify the sustainability of our local beef industry to customers in export markets around the world.”

Colin acknowledged that the successful journey to PGI attainment had very much been thanks to collaborative government and industry working on both sides of the border.

He continued:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Now the GI has been registered, we look forward to working with industry partners to take it to the next stage.