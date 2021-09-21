New Ivaniskey Perpetual challenge cup presented for beef young handlers

William McElroy joins Beverly Todd, M&S ahead of the 152nd Balmoral Show.

The popular class sponsored by Marks & Spencer’s will take place on Saturday 25th September at 9am across Cattle Rings 1-3.

William McElroy commented: “It’s a pleasure to present this trophy to the RUAS for the Beef Young Handlers Championship. I hope it encourages more young people to come forward and get involved with livestock and farming.