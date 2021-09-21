New Ivaniskey Perpetual challenge cup presented for beef young handlers
New to the Show this year, the Ivaniskey Perpetual Challenge Cup for the Champion Beef Young Handler has been recently presented to the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) by the McElroy Family from Dromara.
The popular class sponsored by Marks & Spencer’s will take place on Saturday 25th September at 9am across Cattle Rings 1-3.
William McElroy commented: “It’s a pleasure to present this trophy to the RUAS for the Beef Young Handlers Championship. I hope it encourages more young people to come forward and get involved with livestock and farming.
“These young people are the future generation of our industry. I wish them all every success at the show and in the future.”