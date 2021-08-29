New measures must have soil testing at heart

But the question then becomes: what will farmers actually do with the results they receive from the testing work that is carried out?

The most obvious answer to this conundrum is for DAERA to start assessing soil pH values on a regular basis and use this measure as the ultimate determinant as to whether or not our soils are being managed correctly.

At the end of the day soil testing is merely a stepping stone to an end point...getting our soils to their optimal pH value, in order to drive crop growth.

Ultimately, it is soil pH values that drive the efficient use, or otherwise, of the nutrients that we put on our crops. And as farm minister Edwin Poots pointed out, when he went on to the BBC Talkback programme earlier this week, getting best value of the fertilisers that we put on our land ticks every box. This approach ensures that our crops are grown as efficiently as possible while also delivering for production agriculture in terms of its response to climate change.

Looking to the future, agriculture in Northern Ireland must be ‘data’ and ‘science’ driven.

Only when we know how big a challenge is can we go on to accurate management decisions that definitively address the issue.

Soil testing is a science that has been with us for generations.

Now in the 21st century, it has the real potential to drive production agriculture forward in a very meaningful way. But we already know, courtesy of Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) research, that the vast swathes of our grassland soils are extremely acidic. In other words, they need lime.

Again this is science that we knew about back in my grandfather’s time.

But back in the day we all conveniently forgot about it on the back of cheap bagged nitrogen and the aggressive advertising campaigns commissioned by the fertiliser companies.

Today, in contrast, nitrogen is extremely expensive while lime remains the best value for money that any farmer can buy into, when it comes to improving soil fertility.