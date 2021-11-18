New members appointed to AFBI board

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, Edwin Poots, made the announcement today.

Mr Tom Tynan, Prof Sally Shortall, Mr Tom Wright, Mr Tim McClelland, Mr Ian Murphy, Mr Alan Moore, Mrs Daphne Johnston and Mr David Campbell have been appointed for a three-year term, effective from 1 December 2021 to 30 November 2024.

Mr Martyn Blair, Mr William Montgomery and Ms Thérèse Rafferty have been appointed for a three-year term, effective from 1 May 2022 to 30 April 2025

Confirming the new appointments, Mr Poots said: “I welcome the appointments of all the new incoming members of the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute board.

“Each will bring a variety of different and important skills which will benefit the board’s future development.

“AFBI undertakes scientific, testing and research work in fields of agriculture, animal health and welfare, food, fisheries, forestry, rural development and enterprise, with a particular emphasis on the natural environment.