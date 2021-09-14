New merchandise on show at AGM

Ryan Lavery, Group Chair, at NI Group AGM

A great turnout of members where updated on recent events for the group and the committee’s plans for the future.

A new range of NI Group branded clothing was also launched at the event, with the group teaming up with farm wardrobe to offer a personalised service for members to be kitted out to their own specification for size and colour.

Members can also view the range of clothing through the Group’s website www.nidextercattlegroup.com or www.farm-wardrobe.com/product-category/breed-societies/northern-ireland-dexter-cattle-society.

Deirdre Hilton MBE, AI co-ordinator updating members about new AI Bulls on offer

After lunch attendees where kindly shown around Tannaghmore Animal Farm by farm manager Richard McKitterick.

The farm hosts a range of rare breed livestock including Irish Moiled cattle, Jacob sheep and Gloucester Old Spot pigs, alongside a very neat herd of Dexter Cattle, including a Dun Dexter bull.

Members where impressed by the quality of stock on display and the fact that the farm is the only RBST approved Farm Park in NI.

The NI Group would like to thank Richard and his team for hosting an excellent day and members for attending.

The group is attending the Balmoral Show from 21st -25th September with Dexter classes occurring on the Wednesday morning.