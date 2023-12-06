The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) are pleased to offer a new test that detects antibodies raised against Ostertagia ostertagi in cattle on bulk tank milk and milk samples.

Ostertagia ostertagi, commonly called the brown stomach worm, causes ostertagiosis and is one of the most common parasite infections of livestock worldwide. Infected animals may suffer from a persistent watery diarrhoea, weight loss and reduced growth in young cattle, suppressed immune system and loss in milk yield. Adult dairy cows can suffer from a subclinical infection, so infestation levels in herds should be monitored.

Management of ostertagiosis is best achieved by a combination of anthelmintic treatment and pasture control and it is important to prevent parasite build-up in the animals and their environment. Infestation level surveillance at herd level can be used to implement a treatment strategy where only truly infected herds should be treated to prevent anthelmintic resistance.

This new test will use bulk tank milk samples to assess infestation levels in herds and express this in terms of milk yield reduction, helping vets to determine the need for disease control. Further individual animal milk samples can then be tested if such detail is required.

Results will be reported as having a negligible, inconclusive, or significant effect on milk yield along with ‘ODR’ values, that can be more accurately interpreted by using Fig 1.

Sample must be submitted with an AFBI farm animal submission form: www.afbini.gov.uk/publications/diagnostic-submission-form