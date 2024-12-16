New PEACE IV funded €7.8m Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub officially opens in Bushmills

A new PEACE IV funded Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub in Bushmills has been officially opened, marking a significant milestone for the local community, creatives and entrepreneurs on the North Coast.

Featuring retail, hospitality, bespoke studios for makers and creatives, a dedicated floor of event and meeting spaces, and an exciting programme of experiences and activities to encourage people from different backgrounds to spend time together, this new shared space creative hub is dedicated to nurturing and enabling community and the creative industries, reflecting a commitment to fostering peace, collaboration, innovation and economic growth in Bushmills, and throughout the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough area.

The project was supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, which is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body. Match-funding has been provided by The Department for Communities Northern Ireland, and The Department of Rural and Community Development, Ireland.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “I want to congratulate the Lead Partner, Enterprise Causeway, who have delivered this PEACE IV funded project. Through the project team’s endeavours this historic B1 listed building, vacant since 1972, has now been preserved and repurposed for future generations.

Pictured at the opening of the €7.8m Courthouse Shared Creative Hub in Bushmills are: Barrister Fiona Bate, host, Sarah Travers; Linda Sheridan, assistant principal, libraries development and community policy, Department of Rural and Community Development, Ireland, Gina McIntyre, CEO of The Special EU Programmes Body, Councillor Tanya Stirling, Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons, Jayne Taggart, CEO of Enterprise Causeway, Frances Lundy, chair Enterprise Causeway and barrister David Bate

“It is important that we support the authenticity of our cities, towns and villages and realise the environmental, social, and economic value and potential of the historic environment. This creates a sense of pride in the local community, attracts investors and visitors. The Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub will bring people together, while at the same time discovering the heritage of the Courthouse and Bushmills story.

“Our historic assets offer us an opportunity to learn about and better understand our past and to bring communities together, into the future, through that understanding.

“I wish Enterprise Causeway every success for the future. I am confident that this new Shared Space will be a well-used community asset.”

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, commented: “I am delighted to see the completion of the Bushmills Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub project, for which over €7.85m in funding was approved under the EU PEACE IV Programme.

Host, Sarah Travers, tries on barrister David Bate wig to add a touch of proceedings to the official opening event for the €7.8m Courthouse Shared Creative Hub in Bushmills. Joining in on the celebration was Councillor Tanya Stirling, Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

“Through the careful renovation of the derelict old Courthouse building and the construction of a new, three-story extension, this project has produced a state-of-the-art, iconic shared space making full use of the space available.

“This new common area will undoubtedly improve opportunities for communication between individuals and communities of all backgrounds and will contribute to local economic recovery through the provision of programmes of activities and spaces for start-up and micro businesses.

“I would like to commend Enterprise Causeway for all of their efforts and commitment in creating and carrying out this project; they are an inspiration to all those involved.

“I am very pleased that my Department of Rural and Community Development, in collaboration with the Special EU Programmes Body and the Department for Communities in Northern Ireland, was able to provide funding and support to this wonderful project to ensure its successful delivery.”

Showing Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons around the new Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub in Bushmills was Jayne Taggart, CEO of Enterprise Causeway

SEUPB chief executive Gina McIntyre said: “The Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub is a superb facility which is already bringing so many benefits to the community throughout this area.

“The creation of shared spaces where people can come together, collaborate and engage with one another in a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment, are absolutely crucial for peacebuilding and reconciliation.

“We have seen elsewhere how these spaces can provide an essential catalyst for socio-economic change by bringing people together and regenerating local areas, resulting in improved public services and economic growth.

“The completion of this wonderful facility, at the heart of Bushmills, is testament to the ambition and commitment of all those who worked so hard to bring it to fruition, and I commend Enterprise Causeway, the community, the partners and all of the stakeholders for delivering on this fantastic project.”

Pictured at the opening of the €7.8m Courthouse Shared Creative Hub in Bushmills are: Jim Allister MP, barrister David Bate, Linda Sheridan, assistant principal, Libraries Development and community policy, Department of Rural and Community Development, Ireland, James Perry MBE, Deputy Lieutenant Co Antrim, Gina McIntyre, CEO of The Special EU Programmes Body, Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons, Jayne Taggart, CEO of Enterprise Causeway; barrister Fiona Bate, and Patricia Perry, High Sheriff County Antrim

The Grade B1 listed building, commissioned by the MacNaghten family in 1834 to serve as a Petty Sessions Court, has been thoughtfully restored and expanded from its former state of dereliction.

Across a considerable 12,000 square foot, the repurposed building offers a vibrant shared space, brimming with resources for makers, artists, foodies and the wider community.

The ground floor is home to the beautifully curated retail store, The Designerie - a social enterprise dedicated to promoting and showcasing the exceptional work of skilled artisans and makers from across Ireland.

It’s also home to five signature makers, each specialising in unique crafts - from a jeweller, photographer and landscape artist, to woven, eco-friendly Irish Linen and a wood and leather craftsman. Visitors can meet and witness their creative process in action.

Also on the ground floor is award-winning, seasonal dining, courtesy of the Bistro at the Courthouse.

Talented chefs Sean and Trudy Brolly champion the finest local produce and are inspired by the Slow Food ethos – supporting local farmers and promoting sustainable food practices.

A panel of key stakeholders shared their personal experiences and insights from their involvement in the outreach work connected to the Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub. They included: Antony Macnaghten, descendant of Sir Francis Workman MacNaghten, who commissioned the 1834 building; Laura McIlveen, one of the talented signature Makers, residing upstairs in the Designerie, Evan Miller, who developed his passion and skills for hairdressing and acting through a youth film project, Geri Martin, chair of Taste Causeway and accomplished local businesswoman of The Chocolate Manor, and Bob Hedley, a local resident and active community advocate, including Bushmills and District Community Association

On the first floor, 12 nurturing studio spaces offer artisans the chance to create, market, and sell their work on-site, within a supportive creative community.

The entire top floor is dedicated to events space – with stunning original, 19th century features including stone floors, beams and lime rendered walls.

In the newly built extension, there’s ample flexible rooms for hire including the MacNaghten Hall, with its distinctive Demo Bar, ideal for live cookery demos, supper clubs, and hands-on workshops, as well as designated workshop rooms for meetings and crafts.

Running in parallel with the project’s construction programme was an extensive and highly engaging cross-community, cross-border, outreach programme, involving nearly 4,000 individuals.

Through arts, crafts, cultural exchanges and food experiences, participants of all ages and backgrounds connected through tailored workshops, led by experienced creative facilitators.

The diversity of workshops and experiences allowed individuals to forge new friendships, grow in confidence, and immerse themselves in unique events that honoured both tradition, heritage and innovation.

Reflecting on the project, Jayne Taggart, CEO of Enterprise Causeway, said: “We are delighted to have been able to bring this wonderful building back into use, and to see it finally open for everyone to enjoy.

“Situated in the heart of a village steeped in rich industrial heritage, the Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub serves as a vibrant catalyst for fostering Bushmills’ creative spirit.

“It offers an ideal environment for emerging creative entrepreneurs to thrive, whilst also supporting the development of community connections and helping preserve traditional skills like woodworking, willow-weaving, fused glass, spinning wool, and even cooking – skills that might otherwise fade, if we don’t afford opportunities to learn from skilled crafters.

“We are incredibly grateful to the PEACE IV Programme and match-funding departments, who have played such a critical role. We simply couldn’t have delivered this inspirational project without their advice, support and financial assistance.

“From application to now, it’s been a long and challenging 10-year journey, but without doubt, it’s been incredibly rewarding to see our dedicated team at Enterprise Causeway, our Board, and local stakeholders work together, to make the collective vision the reality that now exists.

“Together, we’ve delivered a truly special space that has the potential to be transformational for Bushmills and make a significant contribution to the social and economic regeneration of the village, and the wider Causeway area.

“As the gateway to tourism on the North Coast, the Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub can also play a pivotal role in making Bushmills a destination, enhancing its offering and reputation as a place that delivers unique experiences, heritage, hospitality and innovation.”