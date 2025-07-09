New Popeyes restaurant opens at The Junction

Hundreds turned up in cars and on foot to be among the first customers at Popeyes at The Junction.

POPEYES has officially opened its second location in Northern Ireland at The Junction, Antrim, with some fans eagerly queuing from 2.30pm the day before to be the first to get their hands on the brand’s world-famous fried chicken.

Before the restaurant officially opened at 11am, hundreds had gathered on foot and in their cars.

The first customer to arrive on foot was Evan Bushe, aged 19, who said: “I’ve been here since 12.30am last night just to be first in line. I’ve had Popeyes before and honestly, it’s some of the best chicken I’ve ever had. We’re really, really excited for today and this new opening.”

The first person in the drive-thru, Carl Ritchie, arrived the afternoon before with his son. He said: “We got here yesterday afternoon – we absolutely love the other Popeyes in Belfast. We really enjoy all the different meals Popeyes offers, from the Chicken Sandwiches to the wings – it’s all so tasty. We’re excited to have another restaurant opening nearby.”

Popeyes brought the spirit of New Orleans to The Junction with an eight-piece band, Boom Strutt Brass, entertaining the crowds with their high energy, authentic New Orleans inspired set list on opening day.

The restaurant has created 100 local jobs, adding to the 90 created when the brand opened its first restaurant at Lesley Forestside last September.

CEO of Popeyes UK, Tom Crowley, explained that Northern Ireland remains a key focus in expansion plans and said: “To be met with such excitement and enthusiasm at the restaurant this morning reaffirms how important Northern Ireland is to our brand. We’re thrilled to bring a taste of New Orleans to more people in the area.”

Chris Flynn, Centre Director at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, said: “Today is a really exciting day as we welcome Popeyes, and in doing so enhance the experience for our customers. The brand has proven appeal with families and young consumers. Visitors from Antrim and beyond can’t wait to try the new restaurant.”

The restaurant will be open from 8am to 10pm seven days a week. All of Popeyes chicken is marinated for 12 hours in a signature blend of Louisiana herbs & spices before it is hand-breaded and hand-battered to create that famous Shatter Crunch texture.

The new Antrim restaurant will feature the full menu for dine-in and drive-thru customers, including fan-favourites such as Popeyes iconic Chicken Sandwich range, Hot Wings, Tenders, Original Southern Biscuits and Gravy. The brand’s new Saucin’ Boneless and Hot Wings range will also be available, featuring New Orleans-inspired flavours – cheesy Garlic Parm, bold BBQ, and spicy Buffalo.

The Popeyes breakfast menu will be available from 8am to 10am and will include a Breakfast meal deal for just £1.99 – consisting of a Brekkie Roll, a Cajun Hash Brown and a drink, which can be claimed exclusively through the Popeyes UK app

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition that has seen it become one of the world’s largest chicken quick-service restaurants, now with more than 4,000 restaurants globally.

Having launched in the UK in November 2021, Popeyes now has over 80 sites in the UK with plans to open more than 45 new restaurants in 2025. Popeyes UK employs approximately 3,000 people and expects to create another 2,500 new roles this year.