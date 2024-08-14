Alley Theatre manager Louise Boyce with Denise McGlinchey from Aspace2 Coffee Shop launching the new Alley Autumn/Winter Guide.

TOP quality entertainment is coming to the Alley Theatre in Strabane over the next few months.

As always there is a huge variety of gigs and shows taking to the stage with music, comedy, drama and a whole host of family shows and workshops to choose from.

Encouraging people to check out the new Alley Theatre Autumn/Winter Guide, Louise Boyce, Alley Theatre Manager, said: “We are really delighted to bring so many quality performances to the Alley over the autumn winter season.

"The variety of shows, gigs and workshops on offer means we really do have something for everyone. We know some of our more popular shows will sell out really fast, so please get your ticket early to avoid disappointment.

"The Alley team really look forward to seeing you soon, if you are a regular visitor or if it’s your first time – you will not be disappointed.”

Music forms a big part of the Alley’s new programme, and they don’t come much bigger than the legend that is Phil Coulter. He will bring his Legacy Tour to the Alley on November 9. In his new show the Derry musician takes a fresh look back into 60 years at the top of his game.

The music of Coldplay will be brought to life at the Alley with Coldplace in September. This is a tribute band whose quality and experience are second to none. Enjoy all your favourite Coldplay hits including ‘Yellow’, ‘Paradise’, and ‘Fix You’. If you love Coldplay you don’t want to miss this incredible performance right on your own doorstep.

Get ready to be swept away by the amazing Onóir when they take to the stage in November. An Onóir concert is an experience not to be missed. Be prepared for a few pleasant surprises as they delve into Americana, heartrending Soul and a little bit of Country. An extra date has been added to meet demand.

The exuberant Seeger Session Revival will take centre stage again in September after an impressive sold-out tour in Great Britain. A really high energy evening for Bruce Springsteen fans.

Brendan Quinn will bring his 60th Anniversary Tour to the Alley at the start of October. He’ll bring with him a full backing band of superb session musicians, including Irish Trad legends Steve Cooney and Dermot Byrne from Altan, along with a few special friends as guest stars.

Reckless are a five-piece band celebrating the music of Bryan Adams. Expect hits such as ‘Summer of 69’, ‘Heaven’, ‘Everything I Do’, ‘18 til I Die’ and more of the Canadian’s most iconic songs when they take to the stage in November.

Other musical gems to look out for over the coming months include Claudia Buckley; Chrissy Mac; Susan McCann; Brian Hassan; Tribal Sonic Funk; 80s Icons Show; Matt McGranaghan, The Brandon McPhee Show and Victoria Geelan celebrating the music from Amy Winehouse.

Securing the laughs will be a host of phenomenal comedians who know exactly how to tickle your funny bone. Micky Bartlett and his new show ‘THICCI’ in September, while familiar face David O’Doherty and his ‘Tiny Piano Man’ show will take to the stage in October. Emma Doran makes her debut in Strabane with her epic show Dilemma! – one of the most exciting stand-ups to emerge from these shores in years.

Bringing his Achilles Neil show in November is Neil Delamere. One of Ireland’s favourite comics, he takes on life’s absurdities in his own inimitable way.

Other comedy shows to watch out for include Conal Gallen presents Murphy’s After Ours; and Strabane’s own Ro Boyle with his Orange is the New Green Christmas Special.

Quality drama taking to the stage includes The Marion Hotel directed by Patricia Byrne; Mary Kate O’Flanaghan presents ‘Making a Show of Myself’; and a Q+A evening with Elizabeth Sharkey with ‘Why Britain Rocked’.

Families looking for entertainment at the Alley Theatre over the autumn/winter months will have a number of amazing shows to choose from. Classics such as The Three Little Pigs and Little Bo Peep, along with the Adventures on Old MacDonald’s Farm are sure to keep the younger members of the family entertained. Come Halloween choose from The Whittaker Ghost, Teddy in Spooky Wood and enjoy the Trick or Treat Trails.

For adults and children who like to immerse themselves in the arts the Alley has a wide range of workshops to choose from. These include a Children’s Music Songwriting Workshop with Frank Galligan to mark International Music Day; Portrait Painting with Sheila Byrne; a Glass Lantern Workshop with local sculptor and ceramic artist Leona Devine; a Halloween Arts and Crafts Session with Carline Devenney; and a Mosaics Workshop with Bernie Wilson. Christmas will bring with it a Children’s Art Workshop with Angeline Beattie, and a special Intergenerational Craft Workshop where everyone from 11-80 years of age can join artist Gloria Perry to make some Christmas Angels.

Everyone loves Christmas time here at the Alley. Favourite shows such as The Strabane Choral Christmas Concert, Strabane Brass Band Christmas Concert, and The Logues New Year’s Eve Eve Special are back to delight local audiences. The festive season will also see the Marie Curie Christmas Concert and A Christmas Country with the Stars take to the stage.

The exhibition space at the Alley is always worth a visit. It has an ever-changing array of exhibitions focusing on local groups and items of interest. For upcoming exhibitions check out the Alley Theatre website or keep an eye on our social media channels.

While you’re there why not visit the Aspace 2 Coffee Shop, which is open in the Alley, Monday to Friday from 10am-4pm. Offering everything from tasty breakfasts to coffee and a treat or a filling lunch – it’s the perfect spot to stop off and relax. Aspace 2 is a not-for-profit social enterprise supporting adults with learning disabilities and autism towards employment.

To buy tickets or to find out more about what’s on at the Alley this Autumn and Winter go to www.alley-theatre.com or simply drop in, Monday to Saturday, 10am-4.30pm or give us a call on 02871 384444.