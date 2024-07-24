New £46million scheme launched to support Agri-food and drink processors to improve efficiency and productivity

Economy Minister Conor Murphy with Liam Duffy, Chief Executive and owner of Classic Mineral Water, and Kieran Donoghue, CEO Invest Northern Ireland.

NORTHERN Ireland’s food processing sector has received a £46 million boost that will help many of its rural-based companies move to the next level.

The Agri-Food Investment Initiative, launched this week by Economy Minister Conor Murphy, will also put the Province’s businesses on a more level footing with competitors in both the Republic and Great Britain.

The Initiative has been developed by Invest Northern Ireland to improve the overall competitiveness and productivity of a sector that is already the biggest manufacturer in Northern Ireland.

The Province’s farmer-supplied agri-food processors already produce enough to feed some 10 million people while supporting 113,000 jobs directly and in related roles.

Mr Murphy said the initiative, while increasing productivity, would also help companies move towards meeting their green targets.

“Agri-food processing makes a significant contribution to local communities throughout the region, and especially to rural communities,” he said.

"By targeting support to this sector, this scheme will promote regional balance. The capital investment will help companies adopt greener technologies, and so contribute to our net zero targets.

"Importantly, the scheme also aims to increase the sector’s productivity.”

Ulster Farmers’ Union president William Irvine said the initiative would benefit rural communities and the farming sector.

He said: “We have been supportive of an initiative like this for some time, as it will put Northern Ireland on a more level footing with competitors in the Republic of Ireland and Britain. It will also have positive knock on affects for our rural communities and farming industry.”

The success of the agri-food sector was built upon our food producers, including our farmers, with the scheme helping to ensure a bright and sustainable future benefiting consumers and everyone involved in the industry, he said.

Michael Bell OBE, Executive Director at the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA), said the Province already punched above its weight.

"Our food and drink companies are world renowned for quality, innovation and commercial success. But we can do so much more given the tools to succeed,” he said.

“Targeted investment in food and drink processing will enhance sustainability, encourage further innovation, boost productivity and modernise the industry.

"Over the past number of years NIFDA has been making the case that firms in Northern Ireland have faced a competitive disadvantage, with competitors benefiting from capital investment schemes in other regions on these islands.

“The launch of the Agri-Food Investment Initiative will support transformative projects that have the potential to take Northern Ireland food and drink to the next level. It is good news for our industry and will see us strengthen our world class reputation for innovation and sustainability.”

The Minister also visited drinks processing company Classic Mineral Water in Lurgan. The company has invested heavily in new production equipment resulting in productivity improvements for the business alongside growth in both employment and sales.

Liam Duffy, Chief Executive and owner of Classic Mineral Water, said: “Investing in your business is essential if you are to ensure continued success.

“Since taking ownership of Classic Mineral Water I have made multimillion-pound investments in new machinery, process improvements and innovation. As a result, we are the first in Ireland to produce isotonic drinks for the private label market, the business is much more productive, our sales continue to grow and we now employ four-times the number of people we had five years ago.

“Access to support through an initiative like this will significantly help a business like mine continue to make capital investments in new technologies.”

Joining the Minister on the visit, Kieran Donoghue, CEO Invest Northern Ireland said: “The aim of this new Initiative is to improve the overall competitiveness of Northern Ireland’s agri-food and drink processing sector. To this end, we are particularly seeking projects which are innovative and demonstrate how they will improve the productivity and sustainability of the business.

“The Initiative is now open to applications from all eligible agri-food and drink processors in Northern Ireland, and I encourage businesses in the sector to avail of this significant opportunity to invest for future growth. Classic Mineral Water here in Lurgan is an example of what can be achieved through investment and innovation undertaken in partnership with Invest NI.

“As well as providing efficiency and productivity benefits directly to the business, we also expect investments through this Initiative to have a positive impact on the agri-food supply chain across rural areas.”