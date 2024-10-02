The Naughton Gallery at Queen's University, Belfast, is among those featured on the map.

ART lovers and visitors are being encouraged to pick up a new map of Belfast galleries to explore more of the city’s art scene this autumn.

Copies of the free Belfast Art Map can be found at cafés, bars, restaurants, libraries and cultural and tourism venues across the city, including 2 Royal Avenue and the Visit Belfast Welcome Centre.

The pocket-sized publication provides visitors with locations, accessibility information and contact details for over 40 galleries, exhibitions, artist studios and public art pieces across the city centre and beyond, including those taking part in Late Night Art – an initiative which sees venues open their doors late until 9pm on the first Thursday of every month. The map has been co-ordinated by the Belfast Visual Arts Forum and funded by Belfast City Council. “This is a really practical and positive initiative by the arts sector to showcase the huge variety of visual arts spaces in Belfast to a local audience and make the most of the city’s growing reputation for cutting edge art,” said Lord Mayor Micky Murray. “Putting all the info together in an easy-to-use format enables people to plan a day or evening out in the city and explore what’s available. “Initiatives like this, together with the Late Night Art project, also encourage people to spend more time in the city centre, as well as local neighbourhoods, in a different way than they may have done previously, which reflects our goals for revitalising and diversifying what both have to offer.”

The Belfast Visual Arts Forum, made up of artists and creatives from across the city, is hoping the guide will open up the city’s galleries and workspaces to new visitors, including those who have recently moved to the city to study or work.

“As a member of the team behind the 2024 edition of the Belfast Art Map, I am thrilled to now see it distributed across the city,” said Ben Crothers, Co-Chair of Belfast Visual Arts Forum and Curator of the Naughton Gallery at Queen’s. “This map is more than just a guide – it's a celebration of Belfast's vibrant art scene, connecting residents and visitors alike with our galleries, artist studios, museums, and public art. Art is everywhere in Belfast, and now we've made it easier to find.” The new look Golden Thread Gallery is among the venues included on the map, which is also available to download at belfastartmap.com The gallery is now located in the former Craftworld premises on Queen Street, following funding from the council’s Vacant to Vibrant scheme. “The Belfast Visual Arts Forum aims to make art more accessible to both residents and visitors to Belfast. The Belfast Art Map highlights the rich and eclectic arts scene in Belfast and the Golden Thread Gallery is proud to be a part of it,” said Sarah McAvera, Co-Director with Golden Thread.