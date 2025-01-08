New record prices for cattle at Omagh Mart, bullocks selling to £2450
Bullocks
Des McAskie, Mountjoy 815k £2450; 700k £2180, W J Donnell, Strabane 800k £2300; 715k £1990, M P Kelly, Fintona 680k £2160; 695k £2070; 600k £1850; 725k £2110, K Ward, Claudy 565k £1790; 555k £1740; 515k £1600; 490k £1550, P K Horisk, Errigal 445k £1540; 430k £1420; 450k £1460; 480k £1520, M O’Kane, Drumquin 430k £1400, J McBeth, Artigarvan 500k £1590 and S McGerrigle, Donemana 450k £1460; 385k £1190; 480k £1500.
Heifers
O McMenamin, Leglands 505k £1900, G J Morris, Greencastle 545k £1800; 575k £1800; 520k £1600, D Palmer, Gortaclare 520k £1580; 605k £1800; 630k £1810, Ian McFarland, Omagh 545k £1650; 550k £1620; 600k £1750, A Barrett, Trillick 440k £1520; 460k £1470; 75k £1500, K Logue, Dromore 425k £1400; 380k £1290; 395k £1280, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 455k £1420; 440k £1320, Badoney Farms Ltd 390k £1240; 355k £1090; 340k £1040, J McBeth, Artigarvan 450k £1360, C Elkin, Omagh 420k £1260, H Keys, Fivemiletown 320k £1010; 465k £1390 and R McPhillimy, Newtownstewart 440k £1350.
Fat cows
S O’Kane, Drumquin 590k £256, P T McMenamin, Leglands 510k £256, R Kennedy, Claudy 500k £244, B McGlinchey, Castlederg 940k £238 (£2237); 820k £231, R J Mowbray, Droit 590k £238, C Donaghy, Carrickmore 740k £237 and S Orr, Sixmilecross 530k £211; 630k £211.
Friesian cows
S Caldwell, Beragh 600k £211, A Roulston, Dromore 660k £204, K Donnelly, Dromore 590k £190, R J Graham, Ederney 770k £188 and L Turner, Drumquin 830k £184.
Weanlings
Ivan McCrea, Castlederg £1260; £1130 and £1100 Limousin bulls, Chas Elkin, Omagh £1210 Belgian Blue bull; £870 Belgian Blue heifer, A McDonagh, Fintona £970 Charolais heifer, R A Buchannon, Drumquin £950 Charolais bull, R King, Drumrawn £800 Fleckveih bull and C Donaghy, Carrickmore £1120 Charolais heifer.
Dropped calves
Ian Warnock, Plumbridge £830 Charolais bull, R T Sproule, Strabane £585 Aberdeen Angus bulls (4), W H Cummings, Castlederg £530 Belgian Blue bull, Foyle View Farms, Strabane £530 and £490 Aberdeen Angus bulls; £385 Aberdeen Angus heifers, S and A Wilson, Omagh £490 and £460 Hereford bulls, L Mathers, Burndennett £480 Aberdeen Angus bull, R A McConnell Knockmoyle £455 Aberdeen Angus bull, H McKinley, Trillick £435 Belgian Blue bull, M R Donnelly, Sixmilecross £430 Belgian Blue bull and M Davis, Dromore £405 Belgian Blue heifer.
