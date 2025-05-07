New record prices of £3618 paid for a 830kg Belgian Blue bull at Saintfield Mart
Fat cattle: Sold to £3618 for a 830kg Belgian Blue bull, £436 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £2962 for a 790kg Belgian Blue, £375 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Dromara Belgian Blue bull 830kg £436 £3618, Belgian Blue cow 790kg £375 £2962, Blonde d'Aquitaine cow 630kg £382 £2406, Limousin cows 610kg £394 £2403, 770kg £290 £2233, 660kg £286 £1887, Comber Limousin cow 800kg £360 £2880, Aberdeen Angus cow 790kg £316 £2496, Belfast Charolais cow 690kg £395 £2725, Carryduff Limousin bulls 710kg £374 £2655, 630kg £414 £2608, 560kg £402 £2251, Ballygowan Charolais cow 630kg £388 £2444, Downpatrick Limousin cows 720kg £328 £2361, 690kg £342 £2359, 700kg £310 £2170, Downpatrick Aberdeen Angus cows 760kg £294 £2234, 770kg £278 £2140, 730kg £280 £2044, Moira Stabiliser cow 750kg £290 £2175, Ardglass Aberdeen Angus cow 790kg £274 £2164, Carryduff Charolais cows 650kg £308 £2002, 600kg £330 £1980, 660kg £290 £1914, Downpatrick Limousin cows 600kg £328 £1968, 560kg £340 £1905, 500kg £352 £1760, Newtownards Friesian cows 780kg £252 £1965, 720kg £240 £1728, 680kg £248 £1686, Lisburn Friesian cows 710kg £264 £1875, 620kg £272 £1686, Strangford Friesian cows 700kg £260 £1820, 690kg £252 £1738, Annahilt Friesian cows 680kg £256 £1740, 580kg £248 £1438 and Ballyhalbert Friesian cows 680kg £255 £1734, 630kg £236 £1486.
Bullocks: Sold to £2720 for a 610kg Charolais (445ppk).
Leading prices: Saintfield Charolais/Limousins 610kg £2720, 630kg £2540, 550kg £2500, 600kg £2500, 540kg £2360, 550kg £2160, 490kg £2150, 490kg £2140, 500kg £2140, 490kg £2130, 520kg £2100, 450kg £2020, 470kg £2000, Downpatrick Limousins 500kg £2400, 520kg £2330, 500kg £2220, Downpatrick Charolais 500kg £2360, 500kg £2300, 460kg £2200, 450kg £2180, Newtownards Charolais 490kg £2340, 420kg £2180, Downpatrick Aberdeen Angus 500kg £2280, 470kg £2240, 490kg £2200, Carryduff Charolais 490kg £2220, 450kg £2050, 430kg £1990, 460kg £1980, 440kg £1840, 400kg £1790, Groomsport Charolais 500kg £2210, 500kg £2100, 470kg £2010, 470kg £1840, 470kg £1730, 450kg £1710, 480kg £1710, Downpatrick Limousins 470kg £2020, 440kg £1920, 420kg £1690, Downpatrick Limousins 450kg £1960, 440kg £1930, 400kg £1830, Comber Limousins 480kg £1790, 450kg £1750, 470kg £1750, 490kg £1730, 460kg £1710, 400kg £1590, 420kg £1540, 400kg £1450 and Downpatrick Charolais 430kg £1780, 440kg £1730, 400kg £1670.
Heifers: Sold to £2520 for a 600kg Limousin (420ppk).
Leading prices: Killinchy Limousin 600kg £2520, Downpatrick Charolais 510kg £2250, 510kg £2200, 470kg £2010, Crossgar Limousins 540kg £2200, 550kg £2180, Downpatrick Limousins 500kg £2110, 530kg £1960, 500kg £1880, 460kg £1730, Millisle Limousins 540kg £2090, 500kg £1890, 460kg £1800, Herefords 450kg £1670, 410kg £1650, 440kg £1650, 410kg £1630, 430kg £1630, Carryduff Herefords 620kg £2070, 620kg £2000, 590kg £1940, 600kg £1920, 500kg £1820, 540kg £1800, Downpatrick Limousins 500kg £2040, 450kg £1890, Crossgar Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1890, 500kg £1840 and Dromara Simmentals 500kg £1730, 460kg £1680, 450kg £1630, 420kg £1600.
Suckled calves: Sold to £2080 for a 430kg Charolais bullock calf (483ppk).
Lighter sorts sold to £1860 for a 360kg Charolais (518ppk).
Leading prices: Downpatrick Charolais bullocks 430kg £2080, 400kg £1890, 380kg £1870, Killinchy Limousin bullocks 420kg £1960, 390kg £1860, 390kg £1790, Ardglass Limousin bulls 500kg £1920, 460kg £1910, 450kg £1800, 450kg £1720, 400kg £1620, Limousin heifers 400kg £1600, 420kg £1580, 370kg £1500, Newtownards Charolais bullocks 370kg £1880, 350kg £1740, 370kg £1700, Carryduff Charolais bullocks 360kg £1860, 370kg £1610, Dromara Simmental bullocks 460kg £1740, 410kg £1720, 360kg £1700, 390kg £1690, Simmental heifers 400kg £1630, 440kg £1610, 370kg £1590, Killinchy Limousin bullocks 350kg £1700, 390kg £1700, 340kg £1630, Limousin heifers 380kg £1490, 330kg £1420, 310kg £1380, Portaferry Charolais bulls 330kg £1680, 310kg £1610, Charolais heifers 400kg £1600, 370kg £1520, 340kg £1440, Carryduff Charolais bullocks 250kg £1510, 280kg £1450 and Ballynahinch Limousin bulls 380kg £1610, 360kg £1560, 350kg £1550, 370kg £1500, 300kg £1450.
Dropped calves: Sold to £600 for a Limousin bull calf.
