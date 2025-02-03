New report highlights health and wellbeing impacts of Bovine Tuberculosis across UK

A new report has highlighted the devastating impacts bovine tuberculosis (bTB) has on the health and wellbeing of farmers throughout the UK.

The report was commissioned by The Farming Community Network (FCN) and is titled ‘Finding the Box-Top: Addressing the human cost of bTB’.

It features the contributions of more than 450 farmers across the UK who were surveyed throughout 2023/24 – and highlights the continued serious human impact of bTB. This includes significant financial costs, mental illness, physical injuries and damage to overall wellbeing.

FCN worked with Assoc. Prof. Willie Smith (formerly of the Science Council of Canada and of the University of Auckland, New Zealand) and listened throughout the study to representatives including government officials, rural community leaders, bankers, and clergy to gain their insights on bTB, associated policies and controls.

Among the key findings of the report is that many farmers believe the impact of the long-term physical, emotional and financial impact of bTB outweighs having to deal with the shorter-term impact of a disease outbreak.

The health symptoms reported by farmers range from fear and depression, sleepless nights and persistent anger, to a deep sense of loss of control over their personal lives and their farm business.

Many farmers also shared that health impacts are generated more by anticipation of statutory testing and the fear engendered in anticipation of an outbreak, than by the disease itself.

For many farmers, the impact of bTB puts a brake on business expansion and puts long-term development plans on hold.

Indeed, one farmer in County Tyrone who responded to the survey, admitted: “I’m worried about getting older and managing far too many stock and not enough dairy cows. I don’t want to buy in because I don’t want to increase TB risk.”

The report concludes that the impact of bTB can contribute to a disengagement of farmers from the statutory policies designed to manage and eliminate the disease.

The report importantly highlights the often positive relationship between farmers and vets, with both commonly stating that they enjoy a high level of mutual friendship and respect.

It also recommends exploring the development of an agency, independent of government, for the management of TB in the UK agricultural sector.

Mid-Ulster native, Dr Jude McCann, is the Chief Executive Officer of The Farming Community Network. He commented: “Throughout this research, UK farmers have shared their personal experiences of bTB and the devastating impacts on their health, wellbeing and financial security. bTB is a factor in many cases presenting to FCN and continues to cause our farming community a significant amount of stress and uncertainty.

“We hope the findings and recommendations of this report will help to raise awareness of the human impacts of bTB and ensure that farmers’ health and wellbeing remains at the heart of decision-making. We also hope to see greater UK-wide collaboration across agencies, organisations and farm businesses, working together to eradicate bTB.”

This research follows a 2009 paper published by FCN, titled ‘Stress and Loss: A report on the impact of bovine TB on farming families’.

FCN is here to listen and support all within our farming community. The charity can be contacted in confidence on 03000 111 999 or [email protected], 7am-11pm, 365 days of the year.