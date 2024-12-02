NEW ROUTE FOR THE 2024 SAINTFIELD CHRISTMAS CHARITY RIDE

GREAT excitement is building for the 18th Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride which takes place this Saturday, December 7.

Santas from all over the province will arrive at the new venue in Saintfield by very kind permission of Father McHugh and Mary Mother of The Church, 33 Crossgar Road, Saintfield, BT24 7JE.

The church's car park is absolutely magnificent with so much space.

The day will start with everyone arriving at 11am for a mulled wine and mince pie reception and, to help get everyone into the Christmas spirit, Christmas music will ring out letting them know the most wonderful time of the year is here again.

At 12 noon the Santas will mount up and follow the new route, which is an absolutely beautiful ride an approximately three miles long.

Leaving Mother Of the Church, Saintfield, they will turn left then turn right at traffic lights over Todd’s Hill onto Station Road. They will turn left at the second on the left (Ballyagherty Road). Heading to the end of the Ballyagherty Road they will turn right onto the Carsonstown Road. Next, riders will turn right at the end of Carsonstown Road onto Station Road and follow Station Road to Saintfield town.

Arriving in Saintfield town at approximately 1pm - 1.15pm, the real Santa will lead the way in his magnificent carriage followed by a swarm of Santas on horse back.

Meanwhile, the fantastic Hugo Duncan, Gerard Dornan and Box Car Brian will be entertaining the crowds of well wishers.

At the Christmas tree in the middle of the town Santa will alight from his carriage to the screams and delight of all the children and organisers are sure Santa will have some surprise in his sack for them.

The Santas will then continue up the Main Street and head towards Ballynahinch, before turning around Fair View Terrace heading back down the Main Street and right onto Downpatrick Street. Then they will take the second road on the left, The Old Grand Jury Road, and return to Mary Mother of the Church by the back entrance.

All money raised at the Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride will help go towards bringing the children’s choir over from Uganda next year, made up of very underprivileged children, when they will sing and dance once more at the 2025 Charity Ride.

The cost of the ride is £20 for adults and £10 for children which includes the mulled wine and mince pie reception.

For further details contact Joan Cunningham on 07775860744 or email [email protected]

Entries are open and can be made online www.saintfieldhorseshow.com or click the link on facebook.