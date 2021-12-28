New rules for NI livestock at GB events

Under the new regime livestock from NI which attend events in GB will be able to return to NI within 15 days of their arrival in GB.

The new rules mean that stock attending shows in GB can return home afterwards without incurring residency requirements in GB and NI-bred animals unsold at GB sales or purchased by fellow NI breeders will be able to return to Northern Ireland immediately after the sale.

However, a number of conditions apply to the new arrangements. NI animals must be kept separate from GB animals while in GB and must not be mixed with animals of a lower health status during transport to or from GB. This would include not mixing animals of different scrapie monitoring status.

Society chief executive John Yates said the Society welcomed this change to the rules which had been in place during 2021 as a result of the NI protocol, but also recognised it would still present issues for NI breeders as they would still be unable to purchase GB stock from mainland sales and take them back to NI immediately.