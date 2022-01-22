New season offers opportunities for Curragh Young Farmers’ Club

December saw Curragh YFC’s success be continued, with Claire Holmes picking up secretary of the year, Chloe Crooks taking second place treasurer of the year and Jonathan Kyle taking third place club leader of the year at the annual county dinner

Meetings such as the Great Curragh Bake Off, The Cube, a sport’s night, as well as trips to go-karting and bowling have all had keen uptake with over 50 members in attendance.

Competitions have been well supported, with several members getting top honours.

Curragh YFC wish Lauren Millar and William McMaster the best of luck in the finals of floral art, as well as the 14 members who progressed to the Ulster Young Farmer and home management finals due to take place at the end of January.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curragh YFC meetings have included the Great Curragh Bake Off, The Cube, a sport’s night, as well as trips to go-karting and bowling have all had keen uptake with over 50 members in attendance

December saw Curragh YFC’s success be continued, with Claire Holmes picking up secretary of the year, Chloe Crooks taking second place treasurer of the year and Jonathan Kyle taking third place club leader of the year at the annual county dinner.

The pandemic has highlighted the need for giving, with members supporting the Mission Christmas Toy Appeal, as well as the committee holding a successful New Year’s Eve draw with donations in aid of the Air Ambulance.

The club looks forward to the year ahead, with a jam packed programme to come.