New season offers opportunities for Curragh Young Farmers’ Club
Curragh YFC’s aim for the new season was to provide opportunities for members to socialise and make new friends during a period where many have felt isolated.
Meetings such as the Great Curragh Bake Off, The Cube, a sport’s night, as well as trips to go-karting and bowling have all had keen uptake with over 50 members in attendance.
Competitions have been well supported, with several members getting top honours.
Curragh YFC wish Lauren Millar and William McMaster the best of luck in the finals of floral art, as well as the 14 members who progressed to the Ulster Young Farmer and home management finals due to take place at the end of January.
December saw Curragh YFC’s success be continued, with Claire Holmes picking up secretary of the year, Chloe Crooks taking second place treasurer of the year and Jonathan Kyle taking third place club leader of the year at the annual county dinner.
The pandemic has highlighted the need for giving, with members supporting the Mission Christmas Toy Appeal, as well as the committee holding a successful New Year’s Eve draw with donations in aid of the Air Ambulance.
The club looks forward to the year ahead, with a jam packed programme to come.
Anyone interested in becoming involved can find us on Facebook or contact club secretary Ross on 07936883844.