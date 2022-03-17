New sheep classes and HOYS qualifiers announced as Royal Highland Show celebrates 200 years

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has announced the addition of new sheep classes, as well as several Horse of the Year Show qualifiers to this year’s schedule.

Running from 23-26 June 2022, this year’s event will include classes for the popular Dutch Spotted and Valais Blacknose breeds.

Judging the Dutch Spotted will be Brian Davies of Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, who is a trustee of the Dutch Spotted Sheep Society.

Image: Facebook/Royal Highland Show

While David Hodge, of Okehampton, Devon will be assessing the Valais Blacknose.

David currently holds the role of joint chairman of the Valais Blacknose Society.

Meanwhile, four existing equestrian classes have been upgraded to HOYS qualifiers for 2022, with two new classes, Maxi Cob of the Year Championship and Mountain and Moorland Junior 122cm Working Hunter Pony of the Year, joining the schedule for the first time.

The other classes upgraded to HOYS qualifiers include Topham Barnes Riding Horse of the Year; The Harrod and Coles Family Cob of the Year; British Show Pony Society Children’s Riding Pony of the Year; and National Pony Society/Baileys Horse Feeds Mountain and Moorland Ridden New Forest Pony of the Year – this class returns to the Show for the first time since 2016.

RHASS competitions manager, David Tennant, stated: “We are really looking forward to seeing the two new sheep sections judged for the first time ever at the Royal Highland Show, with Dutch Spotted and Valais Blacknose included due to their popularity and commercial impact. “The HOYS classes provide new qualification opportunities for equestrians hoping to attend the Horse of the Year Show in October.”

Competition entries will open later this month, when the schedule of competitions will also be released.