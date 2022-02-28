New sheep classes announced for this year’s Balmoral Show - including Valais Blacknose

Making their sheep rings debut in 2022 will be the Bleu Du Maine, Berrichon and Valais Blacknose breeds.

Entries for these new classes must be submitted online by Friday 18 March at 5pm.

To find out more about the new classes, or to enter online, visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk/competitionsThe Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank, will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday 11 May to Saturday 14 May 2022.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bleu Du Maine, Berrichon and Valais Blacknose sheep will compete in a number of new classes at the Balmoral Show. Photo: Ryan Wilson