New sheep classes announced for this year’s Balmoral Show - including Valais Blacknose
A number of new sheep classes have been announced for this year’s Balmoral Show.
Making their sheep rings debut in 2022 will be the Bleu Du Maine, Berrichon and Valais Blacknose breeds.
Entries for these new classes must be submitted online by Friday 18 March at 5pm.
To find out more about the new classes, or to enter online, visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk/competitionsThe Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank, will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday 11 May to Saturday 14 May 2022.
Tickets are available to purchase online at www.balmoralshow.co.ukFor the latest updates on the show, visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
Read: Balmoral Show 2022 - When do tickets go on sale and what can you expect from this year’s show?Also: Northern Ireland’s agricultural shows - here are some of the key dates for 2022