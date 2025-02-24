New short film ‘digs deep’ to unearth the heat beneath our feet in Northern Ireland

A unique short film exploring the power and potential of geothermal energy in Northern Ireland has been launched today (24 February 2025) by GeoEnergy NI.

The project is being delivered by the Department for the Economy (DfE), as part of the Executive’s Energy Strategy, with scientific support from the Geological Survey of Northern Ireland (GSNI). The short film premiered in the Ulster Museum as part of NI Science Festival 2025 and is now available to watch on the GeoEnergy NI project website.

‘Unearthing the heat beneath our feet’ documents the GeoEnergy NI project, a geothermal demonstrator project investigating both shallow and deep geothermal potential at the Stormont Estate, Belfast and College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise, Greenmount Campus near Antrim.

The project also recognises that despite having huge untapped potential, geothermal energy is currently underutilised and less well known in Northern Ireland compared with other renewable energy sources.

‘Unearthing the heat beneath our feet’ documentary. L-R, Conor Lydon, Tetra Tech, Dr Marie Cowan, Geological Survey of Northern Ireland, Paulo Ross, Broadcaster and Ryan White, Department for the Economy. (Pic: Freelance)

Alongside the exploration activities, the project team therefore undertook a high-profile and multi-layered engagement programme to inform the public, stakeholders and schools about the exciting potential of geothermal energy here.

The documentary follows local broadcaster and geology enthusiast Paulo Ross as he explores the potential and benefits of geothermal energy - engaging with businesses, academics, and students as well as some local households who are already utilising geothermal energy.

The data and learnings from the GeoEnergy NI project will help refine our understanding of the subsurface in Northern Ireland, which will be essential to help us unearth the heat beneath our feet as part of wider efforts to achieve net-zero energy related emissions by 2050. It will also increase awareness of the geothermal potential here and support the development of a geothermal industry, which would produce many high value jobs and skills across the region, through direct employment and spin-off industries.

Speaking at the launch of the short film, Ryan White, Director of Heat, Buildings and Climate Change at the Department for the Economy, said: “The GeoEnergy NI project has been an incredibly successful demonstration of Northern Ireland’s geothermal potential - literally helping us unearth the heat beneath our feet. Through capturing the story of the two-year long journey in this short film, we can now reach even more people and showcase the important role geothermal energy can play in how we decarbonise our energy sector in pursuit of net zero carbon targets by 2050.”

Coinciding with the launch of the short film, GeoEnergy NI has also released its latest educational resource pack, suitable for Key Stage 4 curriculums within our schools.

Dr Marie Cowan, Director at the Geological Survey of Northern Ireland (GSNI), added: “The documentary showcases how the GeoEnergy NI team has engaged with schools, businesses, organisations and policy makers to bring about a future powered by geothermal energy.

“To support these efforts, GSNI have developed a range of educational resources, including our most recent Key Stage 4 teaching packs. These and the GeoEnergy NI project website provide a wealth of information about Northern Ireland’s geothermal potential, so you can also explore the heat beneath your feet from the comfort of your classroom or home.”

The ‘Unearthing the heat beneath our feet’ documentary and other educational resources including Virtual Reality content and video case studies are freely available on the GeoEnergy NI website: www.GeoEnergyNI.org