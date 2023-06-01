New study reveals Northern Ireland has seen the quickest fuel price recovery in the UK so far in 2023

That’s according to Moneyzine, who utilised data from UK fuel pricing data to uncover which UK region has been most successful in recovering their fuel prices across diesel, unleaded and super unleaded price per litre so far this year.

Londonderry saw the highest increase (21.78 per cent) in fuel prices in 2022, but has also seen the slowest recovery this year with a 13.35 per cent drop in average price.

Co Tyrone had the highest fuel price in the second half of 2022, with an average of 179.37 PPL - higher than Co Fermanagh.

A new study has revealed that Northern Ireland has seen the quickest fuel price recovery in the UK so far in 2023.

Armagh, meanwhile, saw the smallest increase at 20.76 per cent, the lowest in Northern Ireland.

Moneyzine can reveal that Co Fermanagh has been most successful in recovering fuel prices. Following a 21.20 per cent surge in 2022, among the highest in Northern Ireland, the average price of fuel stood at a staggering 177.59 PPL. This has since decreased by a significant 14.10 per cent to 152.93 PPL as of May 2023 - the largest decrease in NI.

Armagh has seen the second largest decrease of average fuel prices, with a 14.07 per cent recovery on the region’s elevated 2022 average price. The region’s fuel prices reached 178.47 PPL in the second half of 2022, 31 PPL (21.04 per cent) higher than the start of the year.

Ranking third is Antrim, with a 13.62 per cent decrease in fuel prices this year. Rising to 177.79 PPL in the later months of 2022, average fuel prices have since dropped to 153.59 PPL. With over 85 miles between Fermanagh and Antrim, there is less than one per cent difference in the current PPL.

Jonathan Merry, Personal Finance Expert and CEO at Moneyzine.com offers his tips on finding the cheapest fuel:

Fill up in off peak hours

Opting for weekdays or non-peak hours to fill up can often secure more favourable prices.

Download fuel comparison apps

Downloading reliable apps and checking websites can provide real-time updates on fuel pricing in your area, allowing you to make informed decisions.

Join a loyalty program

Consider joining fuel station loyalty programs, these often provide discounted rates and special promotions for cardholders.

Keep an eye on fuel pricing in your area

