New Suckler Cow Calculator now available

DAERA has announced the launch of an innovative Suckler Cow Calculator, a practical, user-friendly tool designed to support farmers participating in the Suckler Cow Scheme.

The Suckler Cow Scheme was launched on 1 April 2025, as part of the Sustainable Agriculture Programme. It aims to encourage improvements in environmental performance, reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and enhanced farm business productivity and profitability by incentivising a reduction in the age of heifers at the time of their first calving and shorter intervals between suckler cow calving events.

The Suckler Cow Calculator is an intuitive digital solution available by signing in to: https://www2.dardni.gov.uk/beefsustainability and is accessible via computer, tablet, or smartphone. By entering key dates farmers can automatically calculate:

Age at First Calving Targets - by inputting an animal’s date of birth, the calculator will return the minimum date of calving and the eligibility range of a given heifer.

Calving Interval Targets - by inputting an animal’s last calving event date, the calculator will return the minimum date of calving and the eligibility range of a given cow.

The launch of the Suckler Cow Calculator marks a significant step forward in supporting farmers in monitoring the calving dates of their suckler cows. By equipping farmers with the right tools, information and support, DAERA is helping drive progress in the sector - reducing environmental impact, fostering sustainability and prosperity.

Additional enhancements have also been added to the Suckler Cow Animal Screens on the portal allowing farmers to search for an ear tag, filter for a specific herd, sort by ear tag/date of birth/herd number/event date/dam age at event and generate PDFs for individual and overall herd lists.

Further support is available from CAFRE, with Suckler Cow Fertility Themed Groups open for application until 19 September. Apply now at: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-support/knowledge-transfer-programmes/suckler-cow-fertility-themed-group/.

Full details of the Suckler Cow Scheme, including business and animal eligibility rules, are available on the DAERA webpage at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/suckler-cow-scheme.