New Teagasc competition helps to bring farm safety to the classroom

Teagasc has announced the launch of the ‘Stay Safe with Jessy’ farm safety art competition and webinar, a new initiative aimed at promoting farm safety among children.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition invites all primary school going children across Ireland to participate in creating pieces of art that highlight the importance of safety practices in agriculture, and on Irish farms.

To enter the competition and register for the webinar please visit www.teagasc.ie/jessy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The art competition will be followed by a live webinar on Thursday, 19th June at 11am. This 40-minute webinar hosted by Alison Maloney of Teagasc will be live streamed from our Teagasc studio in Oak Park, Carlow.

Pictured launching the 'Stay Safe with Jessy' campaign were left to right: Alma Jordan, Agrikids, Declan McArdle, Teagasc digital media production manager, Alison Maloney, Teagasc digital and online communications specialist, and Francis Bligh, Teagasc health and safety specialist, with Jessy and her friends. Join them on Thursday, 19th June for a fun, interactive webinar on farm safety

Joining Alison in studio will be Jessy the Sheepdog and Francis Bligh, Farm Safety Specialist in Teagasc and they will be going live to St. Joseph’s National School in Rathwire, Co Westmeath, where Alma Jordan from Agrikids will be discussing farm safety with students in the school.

During the webinar on 19th June, winners of the art competition will be announced.

There are three categories for prizes in the art competition, from which there will be an overall winner and a runner up in each category. These categories are: Junior and Senior Infants; 1st - 3rd Class; and 4th - 6th Class. Get your entries in quick as the closing date for the competition is Friday, 6th June at 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prizes up for grabs in the art competition include Smyths Toys Vouchers to the value of €100 for each category winner and an Agrikids Farm Safety Workshop with Alma Jordan for their school during the 2025/2026 school year. There will be three category runners up who will each receive a Smyths Toys Voucher to the value of €25.

In addition, each winner will receive a Lily Nolan Memorial Trophy for their school. Jessy the Sheepdog was originally developed in 2007 by the late Lily Nolan of Teagasc, and the HSA. The storyline in the original book follows a dog called Jessy and her three puppies as they encounter various dangers on the farm.

The book is available to download at www.teagasc.ie/staysafewithjessy

Francis Bligh, farm safety specialist in Teagasc said: “Farms can be dangerous places, especially for children. Through this campaign we will be highlighting the main dangers and risks on farms, and how to avoid them, and stay safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in advance of the webinar, Declan McArdle, digital media production manager in Teagasc said: “I’m excited to be directing this innovative ‘Stay Safe with Jessy’ Webinar, where Jessy the Sheepdog comes to life through animation and works together with live presenters to share important farm safety tips with kids in a fun and memorable way.”

Alison Maloney, Digital and online communications specialist with Teagasc, said; “I’m looking forward to hosting the 'Stay Safe with Jessy' event. I’m thrilled to see Jessy come to life, and I would encourage all teachers and parents to support children in participating in the ‘Stay Safe with Jessy’ campaign. It’s a great opportunity to start the conversation around farm safety with children who live on or visit farms.”

“It’s been a real privilege to work alongside Teagasc on the ‘Stay Safe with Jessy’ farm safety campaign,” said Alma Jordan of Agrikids.

“This initiative is specifically focused on children, who can be powerful messengers for safety at home and on the farm.

“By making these lessons engaging and age appropriate, we’re helping to build safer habits from a young age and that can have a lasting impact.”