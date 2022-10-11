For sale in one, two or three lots, this excellent holding is located on the main Lisnaskea to Newtownbutler road, just a short distance from Lisnaskea.

The impressive home has Oil fired central heating and PVC double glazed windows. It comprises four large bedrooms, two receptions and four bathrooms.

The circa 31 acres of excellent fattening land, affronting the main Lisnaskea to Newtownbutler road, are laid out in six fields.

There is excellent free draining soil, and the fields are surrounded by mature hedges with mature Ash and Copper Beech trees.

The selling agent states: “This is truly an outstanding holding and would make a beautiful homestead for any discerning purchaser.”

For further information or to arrange a viewing, contact McCaffrey Bros on Tel. 028677 21827.

