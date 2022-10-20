This lovely family home, located on the Drumadown Road, Randalshough, Monea, Enniskillen, is set on approximately 12.5 acres and is offered for sale through Montgomery Finlay and Co estate agents.

The range of agricultural buildings include cow byre, stone barn, a garage/workshop/ store and a byre and inside crush.

These outbuildings and a yard area are set adjacent to the dwelling.

The holding is just six miles from Enniskillen, with Lough Erne Golf Resort only 2.5 miles away.

The property commands an attractive elevated site overlooking the open countryside with fields held in one parcel surrounding the residence.

Extending to around 12.5 acres, the lands provide good road frontage onto the Drumadown roadway.

Viewing is strictly by appointment with the agent, Montgomery Finlay and Co. You can view the property here or contact Montgomery Finlay and Co on Tel. 028 6632 4485 for further information.

The farmhouse itself comprises an entrance hall, living room, dining room, family room and utility. On the first floor, you will find a bathroom and three bedrooms, two of which feature antique fireplaces. Image: Montgomery Finlay and Co

