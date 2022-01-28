New UK immigration system is ‘main catalyst for current shortages’ in processing

However, there are significant staff shortages within the agri-food processing sector, with the pig sector reporting the most serious difficulties, resulting in a rollover of pigs on farms each week.

It has been indicated that the new UK immigration system is the “main catalyst for the current shortages”.

East Londonderry MLA, Claire Sugden, asked the Agriculture Minister for his assessment of staff shortages within the industry, to detail the observed and anticipated repercussions and to detail the steps being taken to address staff shortages.

In his response to Ms Sugden, minister Edwin Poots said the significant shortages are an “issue of concern” given the importance of this industry to the economy and to the farmers who supply it.

“Even though employers have offered competitive wages and other incentives, they have struggled to recruit all the workers they need from the domestic workforce,” Mr Poots stated.

“As a result, our agri-food industry has, for a significant period of time, relied on migrant workers to fill this labour gap.

“However, access to migrant labour is now limited to skilled jobs that meet set salary levels and English language requirements.

“Industry representatives have indicated that the new UK immigration system is the main catalyst for the current shortages.

“Engagement with industry indicates that there continues to be sizeable labour shortages, particular with respect to the number of slaughter plant operatives and butchers in our abattoirs and processing plants.

“These labour shortages are causing difficulties across the food processing sector, however, it is the pig sector that is reporting the most serious difficulties with processing capacity, resulting in a rollover of pigs on farms each week.”

Mr Poots explained how this is leading to slaughter weights increasing and producers incurring price penalties for overweight pigs which fall out of specification, and finding they have to keep pigs for longer, which results in higher feed bills.

He continued: “Officials are assessing the impact of this on the animals and the producers.

“To date, no livestock reared to supply the food system in Northern Ireland has been culled and incinerated as a result of these labour shortages.

“At the end of 2021, the main NI pig processing companies took steps to address the backlog of pigs on farms and, whilst the situation remains challenging, there is also a sense that market adjustment was needed because, along with labour shortages, the pig sector faced a range of other challenges including, but not limited too; increased feed costs, a global fall in the price for pigs along with an increase in supply.”

Mr Poots referred to recent evidence which indicates that pig prices in the EU have bottomed out and said this may be an indication that world pig prices are beginning to stabilise.

“There is no doubt that this has been a very stressful situation for farmers and their families,” he acknowledged.

“I am continuing to keep a close eye on the situation and industry representatives are keeping me informed regularly.

“In late 2021 the UK Government, following pressure from myself and others, announced temporary worker visas for up to 800 butchers for the pig sector following similar announcements for the seasonal poultry and HGV sectors.

“All these schemes have now closed for applications.

“There has not been time to ascertain whether or not these temporary schemes made any significant difference in addressing the labour shortage challenges in the short term.

“What is clear, however, is these short term temporary schemes will do nothing to alleviate the agri-food staffing problem in the medium to longer-term.

“This is a worrying situation and I continue to take all steps within my power to help mitigate the problem.

“A significant aspect of this is my continued and extensive engagement with Whitehall given that Immigration Policy is a reserved matter.

“I am also ensuring my officials continue to engage extensively with stakeholders and to work with them to overcoming these challenges.”