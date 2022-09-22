New venue for Gosford’s annual poultry fair this weekend

Confirmation that the sale in County Armagh is going ahead at a new venue is welcome news for poultry keepers, after a sale at Tannaghmore Gardens was cancelled due to ongoing industrial action.

Gosford Poultry Fair, usually held at Gosford Forest Park, attracts buyers and sellers from across the country.

The sale will be held this Saturday (24 September) at fields on the Old Clare Road, Clare, Tandragee, BT62 2EX (see map pictured).

A map showing the new location, travelling from Gosford Forest Park

