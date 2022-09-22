New venue for Gosford’s annual poultry fair this weekend
The popular Gosford Poultry Fair will be held this weekend at a new location.
By Joanne Knox
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 11:27 am
Confirmation that the sale in County Armagh is going ahead at a new venue is welcome news for poultry keepers, after a sale at Tannaghmore Gardens was cancelled due to ongoing industrial action.
Gosford Poultry Fair, usually held at Gosford Forest Park, attracts buyers and sellers from across the country.
The sale will be held this Saturday (24 September) at fields on the Old Clare Road, Clare, Tandragee, BT62 2EX (see map pictured).
Organisers look forward to seeing everyone there.