New X-Cutter disc for very shallow soil tillage

This special, wavey profile disc is used for very shallow soil tillage.

The special disc profile produces an intensive movement of the full-surface area and is sure to impress with its high mixing intensity close to the surface that generates faster rotting. This provides optimum conditions for the following crop. Very shallow tillage plays an increasingly important role when it comes to carefully managing the water balance in the soil. Shallow tillage significantly reduces the loss through evaporation of valuable soil moisture, particularly in hot and dry summers. Much less soil is moved than with other discs, which need to operate at much greater depths to move the full soil surface.

The demand to maintain field hygiene is also increasing. After harvest, the soil should be worked only very shallowly so that volunteer grains, volunteer rape and weed seeds are not buried deeply but are kept in the surface area by the very shallow cultivation. This means that these seeds have excellent germination conditions and these unwanted plants are then mechanically removed in the subsequent tillage operation, in order to obtain a clean start for the following crop.

The X-Cutter disc also does a great job in tall catch crops thanks to its full-surface cut. Optimum shredding at a shallow working depth in conjunction with intense microbial activity in the top soil layer promotes faster rotting of the catch crop.

The new X-Cutter disc has a diameter of 480 mm for a high peripheral speed and performs optimally at working depths from 2 to 8 cm. Thanks to the special wavey profile, the discs maintain that full-surface cultivation across the entire working width, even at these very shallow working depths. The X-Cutter disc also scores with its low pulling power requirement. This new special profile disc is available as an option for new orders or for retrofitting to various models from the Catros+ and CatrosXL compact disc harrow range.