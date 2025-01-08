Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new year is here, and there has never been a better time to invest in your skills. Whether you’re managing a large farm, working with livestock or operating machinery, continuous learning and development are key to staying ahead of the curve and looking after your safety.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working on the farm includes lifting bags of meal to feed cattle and sheep and pushing up silage to livestock; while these tasks are part of the everyday routine, improper manual handling can lead to serious injuries.

Lantra’s ‘Manual Handling’ course includes correct lifting and carrying techniques that can help to prevent strain and injury to your back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Falling from a height is one of the leading causes of serious injuries in the agricultural industry. Farmers often working at elevated heights, whether this is climbing ladders to inspect equipment or repairing roofs. This task can be hazardous without proper training and precautions. Lantra offers a ‘Working at Heights’ course, teaching the correct PPE equipment and safe practices to undertake when preforming tasks at height.

2025, New Year, New Skills.

Lantra also offers a range of machinery equipment courses - from ‘Tractor Driving for 13-15 year olds’ to ‘Telehandlers’ and ‘Quads’, it’s important to remember that although farm machinery is extremely useful for their intended tasks, they can cause injury when not operated safely.

Lantra has over 500 courses to choose from so there is something for everyone. Let this be the year that you commit to improving safety, efficiency and sustainability through the power of training.