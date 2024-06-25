New Zealand government launches major campaign to help UK farmers through transition

Farmers in New Zealand have a very pragmatic attitude and are more likely to try something new.

NEW Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) – a government agency responsible for promoting economic development and trade – has launched a campaign to help British farmers negotiate changes to the way the industry is funded.

The campaign is aimed at raising awareness of the highly innovative New Zealand agritech sector and how it can support UK farmers as they transition to environmentally-based support payments.

At its heart are five in-depth, downloadable guides covering a range of topics, including dairying, animal health and genetics, farm business management, livestock management, and pasture and machinery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reports, which contain major insights from industry experts, provide advice and recommendations on how to build efficiency and resilience into a farm business, information on the latest technologies, and case studies to demonstrate how these innovations are making a real difference on farm.

Joe Nelson, Trade Commissioner for NZTE, said the guides had been created to help UK farmers get an in-depth understanding of the agritech routinely in use in New Zealand and how these could drive efficiency, profitability and resilience in their own businesses.

Joe said: “With the transition from BPS to environmentally-led support payments, it is likely British farmers are going to need to take significant strides in becoming more efficient and more profitable in their farm businesses to ensure they are viable in the long-term.

“In many cases, this will require a much greater adoption of technology, both on farm and in the management of the business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Thankfully, however, a major precedent already exists that demonstrates life after subsidies is not only possible to achieve but can actually help farm businesses to become more successful, profitable and sustainable.

“This is the story of New Zealand agriculture, which receives no government funding at all, yet is buoyant, successful, and efficient, and not to mention one of the largest exporters of agricultural products in the world.

“In producing these guides, we are providing an in-depth look at the types of technologies that have been used to achieve this and how relevant they are to what is happening in the UK right now.

“Hopefully, they will give UK farmers a sense of what is possible and how technology can really transform a farm business.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brendan O’Connell, CEO or Agritech New Zealand, added farmer mindset is an extremely important factor in adopting new technologies on farm.

This is could be one area where UK farmers could learn from their counterparts down under, he said.

“Farmers in New Zealand have a very pragmatic attitude,” he said.

“They have a high tolerance to try something new if it will make their business more productive and profitable. The first 12-15 per cent to adopt it are the trail blazers, but after that we have what we call the persuadables. These represent 30-40 per cent of the market. They’re very open to tech if it is fit for purpose and once they see something works, they’ll invest.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joe added that the guides are free to download and provide value for farmers across all aspects of the industry.

“I recommend British farmers have a good read of all the guides,” he said.

“For some, it will open their eyes to the world of possibilities, whereas other farmers, those who are already adopting technology, are likely to be more familiar with some of the concepts they discuss.

“Either way, we believe everyone will take something from them that will go some way to helping them emerge from the ongoing transitional period in a stronger position.”