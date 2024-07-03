Newry’s unique Irish whiskeys land at UK airports
Two Stacks’ ‘The Blenders Cut – Cask Strength’ and Double-Distilled Peated Malt are being showcased in World Duty Free stores located in 26 UK airports.
The partnership marks another step in the County Down whiskey maker’s expansion in travel retail, offering unique and complex cask-strength whiskeys and carefully crafted peated malts to UK travellers.
To celebrate this collaboration, Two Stacks will be running weekly tastings at various UK airports for travellers to sample and appreciate the whiskeys.
Two Stacks also strengthens World Duty Free’s extensive portfolio of premium Irish whiskey brands.
Two Stacks Irish Whiskey chief executive Shane McCarthy says: “This is a big moment, not just for Two Stacks but for the entire Irish whiskey category within the World Duty Free space. We are excited to offer travellers complex cask-strength whiskeys and exquisite Double Distilled Peated Malts.
“Expanding this category has been one of our major ambitions, and just over three years later we have achieved our biggest-ever listing.
“A special thank you to SipWell Brands for their invaluable assistance in making this partnership possible.
"If you are passing through one of the many UK airports this summer, take advantage of the weekly tastings we will be hosting and embrace the moment when Irish whiskey choice in duty free got a little bit wider,” he adds.
Aisha Dad, Avolta’s category manager for liquor in the UK, adds: “We are delighted to partner with Two Stacks to showcase their two key expressions to travellers visiting our World Duty Free stores across the UK.
“The many airport tastings we have planned will give customers the opportunity to discover and appreciate both the Blender’s Cut Cask Strength, and the Double Barrel Single Malt.”
