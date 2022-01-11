Newtownards herd leads prices at Dungannon dairy sale at 3,100gns

Supreme champion at the December Dungannon Dairy Sale was the 2,750gns Drumgoon Davinci Templa PLI£360 bred by William Graham, left, Maguiresbridge. Also pictured are judge Richard Charles, Cookstown; and sponson James Compston, AI Services (NI) Ltd.

Prices peaked at 3,100gns, paid to Wilson and Andrew Patton, Newtownards, for the November 2019 born Ards Atrium Ruth PLI £572. A potential twelfth generation VG/EX, she was sired by Denovo 7921 Atrium, and is bred from Ards Rubicon D Ruth EX93 who averaged 10,204kgs at 4.48% butterfat and 3.29% protein in four lactations.

Following close behind at 3,060gns was a second calver from William Graham, Maguiresbridge.

The January 2018 Drumard Dreamer Sophie 2 PLI £408 was sired by the Seagull Bay Supersire son, Wiltor Dreamer, and bred from Drumard Mongolia Sophie. She produced 11,661kgs at 4.41% butterfat and 3.14% protein in her first lactation.

Reserve champion Ards Crimson K Lou Ella PLI £482 sold at 2,900gns for Wilson and Andrew Patton, Newtownards. Andrew Patton, centre, was congratulated by judge RIchard Charles, Cookstown; and James Compston, AI Services (NI) Ltd, sponsor.

The Patton duo sold two heifers by ABS Crimson for 2,900gns each. They included Ards Crimson K Lou Ella PLI £482 who caught the eye of pre-sale judge Richard Charles, Beltonanean Herd, Cookstown, to secure the reserve championship rosette. She calved in mid-November, and is bred from thirteen generations of VG and EX dams. Her dam Ards Kingboy M Lou Ella VG88 averaged 10,718kgs at 3.73% butterfat and 3.21% protein in four lactations.

“The reserve champion is a very correct heifer, with a beautiful udder. A real cow maker,” commented Richard Charles.

Securing the supreme championship title, sponsored by AI Services (NI) Ltd, was the August 2019 born Drumgoon Davinci Templa PLI £360, consigned by William Graham. A De-Su MG Davinci daughter, she is bred from Drumgoon Drummer Templa who averaged 10,640kgs at 4.43% butterfat and 3.23% protein in three lactations. Calved from early November, this one came under the hammer of auctioneer Michael Taaffe at 2,750gns.

Richard Charles added: “The champion has great presence. She is beautifully balanced, has a nice udder, and great legs and feet.”

Charlie Weir, centre, Waringstown, won the honourable mention award with the 2,500gns heifer Burnhill Charley Sherly PLI £355. Adding their congratulations are sponsor James Compston, AI Services (NI) Ltd, and judge Richard Charles, Cookstown.

Charlie Weir, Waringstown, secured the honourable mention award with the November 2018 Burnhill Charley Sherly PLI £355. Sired by the Cogent Supershot son, DG Charley, she is bred from Burnhill Sabre Sherly GP81 who gave 9,569kgs at 5.86% butterfat and 3.47% protein in her third lactation. This heifer changed hands at 2,500gns.

“This is a nice, clean-boned dairy heifer with a superb udder and oceans of milk,: concluded the judge.

Rounding off the sale was a batch of 12 August and September-born heifer calves consigned by Inch Genetics, Downpatrick. Leading the offering at 1,940gns was the three-month-old Inch Renegade Daphne 2 PLI £516. Sired by SSI PR Renegade ET, she was bred from the Cal-roy-al Yoda daughter, Inch Yoda Daphne 3. Her grandam Inch Flame Daphne EX-2E averaged 9,611kgs at 4.78% butterfat and 3.70% protein in four 305-day lactations.

Holstein NI is indebted to AI Services (NI) Ltd for its continued sponsorship of the Dungannon Dairy Sale.

Browsing the catalogue for the December Dungannon Dairy Sale, hosted by Taaffe Auctions, are sponsor James Compston, AI Services (NI) Ltd, and judge Richard Charles, Cookstown.

Other leading prices include:

Heifers:

2,900gns, paid to Wilson and Andrew Patton, for Ards Crimson Brina PLI £545.

2,880gns, paid to Agnew Bros, Caledon, for Modelfarm Ramble Bubble PLI £314.

The September born calf Inch Renegade Daphne 2 PLI £516 sold at 1,940gns for Inch Genetics, at the December Dungannon Dairy Sale.

2,850gns paid to Wilson and Andrew Patton, for Ards Entity Zahra PLI £456.

2,700gns, paid to William Graham, for Drumard Helix Fashion 2 PLI £263.

Cows:

2,780gns, paid to William Graham, for Drumgoon Galahad Olwyn PLI £266.

2,750gns, paid to William Graham, for Drummgoon Kaminsky Marianne 3 PLI £229, and Drumard Masterplan Birdseye PLI £89.

Results from the judging:

Heifer, in-milk – 1, and champion, William Graham, Drumgoon Davinci Templa PLI £360 by De Su MG Davinci; 2, and reserve champion, Wilson and Andrew Patton, Ards Crimson K Lou Ella PLI £482 by ABS Crimson ET; 3, Charlie Weir, Burnhill Stardust Nania PLI £275 by Seagull Bay SR Stardust.

Cow, in-milk – 1, and honourable mention, Charlie Weir, Burnhill Charley Sherly PLI £355 by DG Charley; 2, R McLean and Sons, Relough Piston Jessica VG-2yr PLI £384 by Sandy Valley Piston; 3, William Graham, Drumard Dreamer Charm 2 PLI £161 by Wilton Dreamer.