Newtownards YFC ready to kick off the new year

Newtownards YFC members are gearing up to start their new calendar year this evening (Wednesday, 15th September) at the club hall on Victoria Avenue, Newtownards. It will see a welcome return to face-to-face meetings as the whole 2020/21 season took place virtually. Meetings will usually be held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month and will vary between meetings in the hall and out meetings to a variety of locations. A wide range of meetings have been planned by the committee and there really is something to suit everyone. Newtownards YFC is a very active club that take part in almost all of the events which the wider organisation holds, and love to get stuck into the competitions. Newtownards YFC has also had their fair share of success over the years, winning both Club of the Year and getting through to the prestigious arts festival gala. This year will also see the club celebrate their belated 90th anniversary so there is no better time to join. So, if you are of secondary school age and up to

Visit the club’s Facebook or Instagram pages for more details and to keep up to date with club life.