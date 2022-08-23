Newtownhamilton’s first ‘Farm to Fork Festival’ in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Excitement is building for Aimee McCombe, Ellen Bailie and Sophie McKnight ahead of their special event on Saturday 3 September.

The festival will take place at the Rural Community Hall in Newtownhamilton, with proceeds in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

The event came about after the three students became finalists in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge and wanted to support a local charity before the new school year begins.

Pictured, from left, Sophie McKnight, Aimee McCombe, Mrs Carol Alexander (Newtownhamilton High School Home Economics teacher), Collette McKnight (parent) and Ellen Bailie.

The Farm to Fork Festival will begin with a tractor run at 4pm, with tractors able to register from 3pm for only £10.

The food hall will run from 3pm until 7pm providing a variety of tasty treats and refreshments, as well as local stall holders and homemade goods.

The charity Air Ambulance NI (AANI), in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland.

The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty, with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs.

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) responds on average to two incidents daily, somewhere in Northern Ireland.

Since the service first launched in July 2017, the HEMS has been tasked on over 3,080 occasions.

Regional fundraising co-ordinator for AANI, Amy Henshaw, commented: “We are so grateful for these young girls to be supporting their local Air Ambulance in such a unique way.

“As a charity we heavily rely on charitable donations from local communities.

“Currently, its costs £5,500 a day to keep the medical team in the air, delivering critical care to those who need it most in Northern Ireland.