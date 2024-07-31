Newtownstewart Young Farmers’ charity tractor and truck run

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage
Published 31st Jul 2024, 10:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Newtownstewart Young Farmers’ Club’s annual tractor and truck run will be held on Sunday 11th August 2024 in aid of Air Ambulance NI.

Registration will take place from 12pm at Newtownstewart Livestock Mart, with all vehicles leaving at 1pm.

The route the run will follow is as follows: Newtownstewart – Plumbridge – Gortin – Newtownstewart Livestock Mart.

Cost per tractor/truck is £15.

There will be a barbecue at the mart following the run.

All support greatly appreciated and all tractors/trucks warmly welcomed.

Related topics:Air Ambulance NI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.