Newtownstewart Young Farmers’ charity tractor and truck run
Newtownstewart Young Farmers’ Club’s annual tractor and truck run will be held on Sunday 11th August 2024 in aid of Air Ambulance NI.
Registration will take place from 12pm at Newtownstewart Livestock Mart, with all vehicles leaving at 1pm.
The route the run will follow is as follows: Newtownstewart – Plumbridge – Gortin – Newtownstewart Livestock Mart.
Cost per tractor/truck is £15.
There will be a barbecue at the mart following the run.
All support greatly appreciated and all tractors/trucks warmly welcomed.
