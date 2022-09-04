NFU begins search for Young Farmer Ambassadors

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The year-long programme, now in its fourth year, gives successful applicants the opportunity to advocate for British agriculture and represent their industry at key agricultural and political events, promoting the value of British food and farming to the nation.

The Student and Young Farmer Ambassador Programme runs alongside the Next Generation Forum, Poultry Industry Programme, Cereals Development Programme and the Sugar Industry Programme as part of the NFU’s work to support the next generation of farmers.

NFU president Minette Batters said: “The Student and Young Farmer Ambassadors are really important to the work of the NFU, helping to represent the voice and views of young farmers and highlighting the work that needs to be done to secure their future and the future of the industry.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Over the past three years, we have been incredibly lucky to have some fantastic ambassadors who have gone on to do brilliant things.

“I know that this year will be no different with them continuing help to raise the profile of British farming and underpin its vital importance.”

Jess Langton, East Midlands representative in 2021/22, said: ‘The Student & Young Farmer Programme has given me a chance to share my experiences of the agricultural industry with other like-minded individuals.

“It’s enabled me to make many connections and given me opportunities I wouldn’t have had any other way.