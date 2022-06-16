NFU Mutual Charitable Trust supports Open Farm Weekend

The free initiative, which is run by the Ulster Farmers’ Union is making a welcome return back on farms for the first time since 2019 and is planning a packed schedule of activities to showcase Northern Ireland food and farming at its best.

The event will be live on 18 farms across the province next week on Friday 17 June (schools only) and to the public on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 June.

Lauren Hamilton, sales manager for NFU Mutual said: “We are delighted to again be sponsoring Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, an initiative which many of our members are participating in.

Pictured is NFU Mutual Sales Manager Lauren Hamilton, Helen Troughton from participating farm Armagh Apple Farm at Ballinteggart House and Ulster Farmers’ Union President David Brown

“Although the last two virtual years were a great success, we know our members want to have the public back on their farms to showcase the fantastic work they do in producing the food we all enjoy. Events such as these are important for the public to see the vast array of farms on our doorstep and hopefully it will increase the interest and awareness in the local agri-food industry.”

David Brown, Ulster Farmers’ Union President said: “The last two years saw Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend take on a virtual format, and although the in-person interaction with farm families was missed, the event did reach a new audience from across Northern Ireland and beyond. With this in mind, selected farms will be streamed through Open Farm Weekend’s social media channels throughout the Friday and Saturday. This format will run alongside the live activities which 18 farms have planned, which will offer families from rural and non-rural backgrounds a fun day out in the Northern Ireland countryside.”