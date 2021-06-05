NFU Mutual supports BOI Open Farm Weekend

NFU Mutual has been sponsoring Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend since its inception in 2012 and is continuing to support the event in this its 10th anniversary year.

This year’s Virtual Farm Weekend will take place on Friday 30 July to Sunday 1 August and although no visitors will be able to physically attend participating farms, there will be a packed schedule of fun activities that focus on food and farming shown live across social media channels and at www.openfarmweekend.com.

David Cairns, sales manager for NFU Mutual said: “NFU Mutual is delighted to again be sponsoring Bank of Ireland Virtual Farm Weekend. Last year’s virtual format was a huge success and we are confident this year will have the same draw. Consumers are becoming more conscious about where their food comes from, and initiatives such as Open Farm Weekend are vital to highlights the skill passion and care that farmers put into producing great quality local food that we all enjoy eating.”