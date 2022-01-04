NFU Mutual Trust donations top £1million

Jason Jaspal

This takes the Trust’s total donations to £1,051,700 in 2021, with 21 organisations receiving funding over the year.

The donations were made possible by an additional £750,000 pledge from leading rural insurer NFU Mutual, aiming to help charities maintain resilience during the pandemic.

During the year, the Trust’s funding has helped to support a range of initiatives, including projects that tackle isolation, support mental health and wellbeing, and enrich young lives through agricultural education and innovation.

Nick Turner, Group Chief Executive of NFU Mutual, said: “We feel extremely proud to have championed causes across all corners of the UK through the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust.

“Supporting our communities has always been at the heart of our approach at NFU Mutual, and at times like this we believe we have an important role to play. As the challenges of the pandemic continue to take hold, we have been determined to support charities and organisations working incredibly hard to deliver essential services alongside practical and emotional help.”

One of the charities to have received the Trust’s support earlier this year was Samaritans, where the donation has been directed to help fund their 24-hour helpline. The emotional support offered around the clock is vital for all our communities.

Jason Jaspal, pictured, Assistant Director for Business Development at Samaritans, said: “Samaritans provides a critical service, needed now more than ever. This year has continued to be a year of distress and upheaval for many, and we’ve received millions of calls for help from those struggling to cope. As the challenges of the pandemic continue, lots of people face loneliness and isolation - the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust’s vital funding is supporting us to continue to be there, and to reach those most at risk in rural communities.”

The latest charities set to benefit from the Trust’s final round of funding in November are: Addington Fund: £20,000; Farming & Forestry Aid: £12,000; Linking Environment & Farming (LEAF): £60,000; National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs: £30,000; Open Farm Weekend: £10,000; Oxford Farming Conference: £14,000; Rural Support £20,000; Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster: £30,000.