Coming together for the first time in four years, the NFU Four Nations Next Generation Conference was held jointly with NFU Cymru, NFU Scotland and Ulster Farmers’ Union.

The conference gave the young farmers a chance to have their say and share ideas about the key priorities for the future of the farming industry, including their collective responsibility of reaching net zero by 2040 and the resulting positive impact on both farm businesses and the environment, as well as discussing access to land and financing, and highlighting the importance of food security and energy security to the next generation.

NFU Next Generation forum chair, Eveey Hunter, said: “We have so much to celebrate as young British farmers, as some of the most climate-friendly food producers in the world. It was great to come together with young farmers from all four corners of the nation to celebrate our successes, share our ambitions and passions for the future and discuss next steps.”

Members of the four UK Next Generation groups pictured at the NFU Conference.

NFU director of policy Andrew Clark opened the conference, before representatives from each next generation group discussed the future of the farming industry with NFU deputy president Tom Bradshaw.

NFU Scotland’s Next Generation chair, Matthew Steel, stated: “It has been a fantastic opportunity to come together with the fellow Next Generation groups from the UK. It was inspiring to hear from our counterparts. There was a real sense of innovation and determination when we were considering how and what support we need, as the future of farming, so that we can continue to deliver high quality food production but also work towards the ambitious climate and nature targets.

“From NFU Scotland Next Generation’s perspective, it was great to be able to share the options we have in Scotland on how to get a foothold in the sector, including working with Scottish Land Matching Service to mitigate some of the entrance barriers faced by new entrants.

"That said, this conference also showed that there is a lot we can learn from the fellow unions on ideas for future support for new entrants to ensure they are the life blood of our sector in the future.”

UFU policy manager, James McCluggage, added: “The NFU Next Generation conference was a great event and an excellent opportunity to catch up with our UK union Next Generation colleagues. The positivity amongst the delegates towards the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead provides great optimism for the future of UK farming. No matter what comes their way, they are eager to find solutions that support the development of a sustainable and profitable agriculture industry that delivers for the environment and consumers.