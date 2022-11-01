The NFU held a roundtable meeting with Defra’s Biosecurity Minister, Lord Benyon, and Farming Minister, Mark Spencer MP, last week and stressed the need for national housing measures.

NFU poultry board chair, James Mottershead, said: “As poultry producers, the health and welfare of our birds is our number one priority, and these housing measures alongside the existing additional biosecurity requirements will help minimise the impact of avian influenza on the poultry sector.

“These measures apply to all poultry keepers, whether you have one hen in the garden or a large poultry business, and I urge everyone to remain vigilant.

Housing measures will be implemented in England next week.

“This is a really challenging time for the British poultry sector but producers are doing all they can to protect their birds and to maintain production of poultry meat and eggs, especially as we approach Christmas."