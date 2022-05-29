NI AI prevention Zone to be lifted

However, it is important that birdkeepers are always cautious. All poultry and captive birdkeepers will need to continue taking extra biosecurity precautions when birds are outdoors. It is vital that everyone pays extra attention to cleaning and disinfecting equipment, clothing and vehicles.
Access should be limited to essential visitors only on sites, and workers need to change clothing and footwear before entering bird enclosures.
All these biosecurity measures are equally as important for backyard keepers as well as poultry farmers.