NI AI prevention Zone to be lifted

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is notifying members that the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across Northern Ireland and the ban on poultry gatherings will end on 1 June 2022. The measures, imposing a range of compulsory biosecurity measures on poultry flocks, were introduced in November 2021 to address the risk posed by AI to the poultry sector.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 29th May 2022, 10:00 am

However, it is important that birdkeepers are always cautious. All poultry and captive birdkeepers will need to continue taking extra biosecurity precautions when birds are outdoors. It is vital that everyone pays extra attention to cleaning and disinfecting equipment, clothing and vehicles.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter

Access should be limited to essential visitors only on sites, and workers need to change clothing and footwear before entering bird enclosures.

All these biosecurity measures are equally as important for backyard keepers as well as poultry farmers.

Ulster Farmers' UnionNorthern Ireland