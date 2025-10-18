NI based Solpoll Herd named UK National Herd of the Year

The winners of the UK National Herd of the Year competition have been announced with the Northern Ireland based Solpoll Herd, owned by John and William McMordie, Co Down, clinching the prestigious award.

Held bi-annually this is the third time the Solpoll herd has been placed on the top spot having won previously in 2014 and 2016.

Judge for the competition was Clive Roads, a former auctioneer, partner and chairman with McCartneys in Worcester who has judged cattle and sheep at the highest level at many of the main shows in GB.

Clive gave comments on each herd he visited with and said of his first trip to NI: “My dislike and apprehension of flying was soon forgotten when I saw the first Solpoll Herefords, and the return flight was just a blur, such was the impression the whole herd made on me – my thoughts were amass of superb cattle.

John & Helen McMordie with breed president Steve Edwards

“At the outset we must congratulate the family on their tremendous sale, not only for themselves and 70 years of dedicated breeding, but for the breed as a whole – fantastic to see.

“Dedication is simply what it is – John at the helm and William he is unbelievable such is the enthusiasm, interest & commitment.

“If you want an in-depth report on the herd then book breakfast, because I could talk all night.

“Unfortunately, time doesn’t permit, so just a very few highlights which frankly doesn’t do the herd justice and for which I apologise.

“Firstly, stock bulls – Rempstone 1 Worldwide a class act with class progeny. Fabb 1 Top Prize superb daughters. Clever use of Canadian and Southern Hemisphere bulls giving some unique out crosses too. Embryo work carefully selected and used to great effect.

“Literally plenty of ‘eye catchers’ in every group –Stella T1 comes to mind, a great breeder with a bull at 5,000gns and a heifer at 6,000gns – are you getting the gist!!! Quick mention of a couple of youngsters (although it could be numerous ones) Eunice B5 by Humerto, happy to bet anyone £100 she shines at any show and a bull calf Casino (by Ace) “remarkable” would be a gross understatement.

“A thoroughly enjoyable and memorable visit,” Clive added.

The runner up in the competition was Peter and James Vaughan of the Kingsland Herd in Herefordshire.

Clive commented: “The cows and calves were simply amazing – everything you would look for in a beef suckler herd whether pedigree or commercial, Solpoll breeding is going to show more influence in the future with Solpoll 1 Trailblazer at 5y/o running with the cows – a bull of tremendous scope, depth, bone and locomotion while the in-calf heifer group again showing class with a capital ‘C’, running with the impressive six-year-old stock bull Solpoll 1 Super Duty.”

Many of the females go back to Peter’s first stockbull since re-establishing in 2014, the three times Balmoral Show champion Solpoll 1 Dynamite who headed to England as a five-year-old.