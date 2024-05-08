Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland Beef Week took place from 23-30 April with the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) leading an array of activity to promote the health and nutritional attributes of NIFQA beef, while highlighting the unwavering commitment of local farmers who work diligently to produce beef to world leading standards.

The Commission’s activity included a digital campaign which spanned across its corporate and consumer social media platforms and websites. This was supported by in store retail sampling events. NIFQA beef was further endorsed thanks to a partnership with popular local chef James Devine and Belfast Live.

Commenting LMC chief executive, Colin Smith, said: “An action-packed line up of activity throughout this campaign saw consumers exposed to timely, factual information about the supply chain for NIFQA beef.

LMC ran retail sampling events during NI Beef Week. Pictured at an event in Asda Portadown are (L-R) Hugh McGahan, ABP, Sarah Toland, LMC, Susan Donaldson, Asda Portadown, Hilary Stevenson, LMC and Pat McKay, UFU. (Pic supplied by LMC)

“We are pleased to report that organic activity on our social media platforms reached thousands of consumers, with many more viewing the article with James Devine which explored why as a chef he opts for NIFQA beef.

“We know from our independent research that local consumers make informed decisions about the food on their plates, with more than 9 in 10 reporting to eat beef. It is important that consumers are exposed to factual information about beef production and with NIFQA beef consumers have an independent guarantee of quality and traceability from farm to fork.