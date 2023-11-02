The Northern Ireland Blonde Cattle Club held their autumn show and sale at Swatragh Livestock Market recently.

Champon heifer, Drumraymond Tango from Henry Griffin, topped the sale at 2,900 guineas, closely followed by Overall Champion Moneyscalp Thor at 2,750 guineas.

Tango was judge Ken Hill's Female Champion, an 18-month-old Glenvale Ollie daughter and selling outside the ring to a returning customer.

Silverwood Tara was sold at 2,500 guineas.

Ken placed the three Moneyscalp bulls, all sired by Obama, with Thor first and Overall Champion, Tomahawk second and Reserve Champion and the youngest entry, Theo at 15 months old in third.

The NI Blonde Cattle Club would like to thank sponsor Martin Supplies and judge Ken Hill for making the journey to expertly place the cattle.

Thanks to all at Swatragh Livestock Market for hosting the show and sale and ensuring it ran so smoothly.

Thanks also to the stewards and well done to the exhibitors – the club wishes the new purchasers all the very best with their stock.

1 . NI Blonde Cattle Club Autumn Show and Sale Drumraymond Tango, female champion and top priced blonde at 2,900g. Included are owner and handler Stephen Griffin, judge Ken Hill, Brian McGartland, Chair NIBCC and Eamon Healy, Swatragh Livestock Market. (Pic: Bo Davidson) Photo: Bo Davidson Photo Sales

2 . NI Blonde Cattle Club Autumn Show and Sale Moneyscalp Thor, Overall Blonde Champion, selling for 2,750g with owner/handler Gary McClelland, judge Ken Hill, Gerard McClelland and NIBCC Chairman Brian McGartland. (Pic: Bo Davidson) Photo: Bo Davidson Photo Sales

3 . NI Blonde Cattle Club Autumn Show and Sale Northern Ireland Blonde Cattle Club committee members Roger Johnston, Alan Carson and Brian McGartland with judge Ken Hill. (Pic: Bo Davidson) Photo: Bo Davidson Photo Sales